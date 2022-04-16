Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: BPA, Portrait of a Draft Legend

We hear about the BPA (Best Player Available) every year at this time. How does one define this guy? How does this draft strategy shape a team’s draft board? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo will look at examples of where the Steelers have drafted BPA vs need, and how that’s worked out for them.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

The legend of the BPA

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Touchdown Under: What do the Steelers need to achieve from now to the Preseason games?

The Steelers’ offseason continues, with less than two weeks to the NFL draft, with prospect visits starting to wrap up, and undoubtedly their pre-draft prospect board has taken shape. With all the hype and focus on the Steelers after an uncharacteristically busy start to the free agency period, and many positions still requiring depth or youth to be added, what are the moves that the Steelers need to make or outcome they need to achieve between now and the start of the Preseason games?

This is just one of many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

The plan to prepare for preseason

MUCH, MUCH MORE!

All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Rejoice, the 2022 NFL Draft is Almost Here!

Here we are, less than two weeks to go before the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s amazing how quickly time flies. Also, we will talk a little about the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. That, plus your question and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

The countdown to selection weekend is on

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

