Ohio State, and players, honor Dwayne Haskins at their annual spring game

The Pittsburgh Steelers, and their global fan base, lost one of their own last weekend when Dwayne Haskins Jr. was killed in south Florida after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning. The mourning for Haskins goes well beyond the professional realm, and definitely reached his alma mater, Ohio State University.

It was announced earlier this week the university planned on honoring Haskins in some way, and with Saturday being the annual spring game fans got to see a touching tribute in multiple ways.

The program spray painted ‘DH’ on their sidelines in honor of Haskins.

Ohio State is honoring Dwayne Haskins for the spring game by painting his initials on the field near the south end zone. pic.twitter.com/9KaDWQCNT6 — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) April 16, 2022

But the most touching tribute might have been by the most high profile player in the program, CJ Stroud. Stroud, the team’s quarterback, wore a Haskins Jr. jersey for the spring game.

Check out the photo below via Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback:

Really nice gesture from CJ Stroud to honor Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State’s spring game today. pic.twitter.com/XzCBzFwEBz — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2022

For video of Stroud donning a No. 7 Haskins Jr. jersey, check out the video below via SteelerNation:

#OhioState quarterback CJ Stroud wore a #7 Dwayne Haskins jersey during the Spring game today. pic.twitter.com/BieEP2R1DQ — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) April 16, 2022

The loss of Haskins is still fresh, and will be something many continue to deal with for the foreseeable future. The Steelers, and I’m sure the Washington Commanders, will likely hold a tribute to Haskins at some point during the upcoming season in some way.

In the meantime, the football world continues on as teams now prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, and the rest of free agency before offseason workouts begin. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for all the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason.