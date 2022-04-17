Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour: Will Steelers legends bring legitimacy to the XFL?

Ohioans Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins. On the lighter side, the trio wonders how former Steelers players Rod Woodson and Hines Ward will fare as coaches in the XFL on BTSC’s Power Half Hour.

The BTSC Steelers Draft Fix Interview Series

All draft season, BTSC has been offering first-rate draft coverage leading up to the big weekend from April 28th to the 30th. In an effort to get to know prospects, Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz of the Steelers Draft Fix sat down and interviewed Georgia Southern CB Darrell Baker Jr., Auburn Edge Rusher Zakoby McClain and Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe. Check out all of these compelling prospects on a special interview edition of the Steelers Draft Fix.

