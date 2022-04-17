A look back at the Steelers week that was: April 11-17, 2022

The Steelers’ season ended three months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/11

Trending: None of the 22 civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will go to trial during the 2022 season, via @ProFootballTalk — JPA Football (@jpafootball) April 12, 2022

Disappointing news for the women awaiting a court date with the Browns quarterback. I don’t know how this is going to play out. It will be interesting to see who the Steelers face in brown and orange in 2022. It might not be Watson or Baker Mayfield. Could we actually see Joshua Dobbs twice this upcoming season?

Tuesday 4/12

OL J.C. Hassenauer has signed a one-year exclusive rights tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2022

J.C. Hassenhauer’s signing helps the Steelers’ offensive line even more. With the influx of interior linemen wearing black and gold now, those fans already purchasing their Tyler Linderbaum replica jersey are going to be greatly disappointed.

Wednesday 4/13

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

The celebration of life has been set. BTSC and Steeler Nation will continue to keep Kalabrya and the Haskins family in our prayers.

The Texans are signing former Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson, per source. The seven-year veteran addresses a key position of need. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 13, 2022

Nelson Island has moved on the map to Texas. The false hopes of a reunification in the Steel City are now officially dashed.

Former #Steelers Hines Ward and Rod Woodson will be Head Coaches in the #XFL



That’s a lot of black and gold. pic.twitter.com/Hjkk3RDjoE — YinzerCrazy.com ⚫️ (@yinzercrazyshow) April 13, 2022

With Ward and Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Jim Haslett coaching in Dwayne Johnson’s XFL reboot, there’s a lot of links to the black and gold in the league. Wouldn’t be great to have another football franchise in the Burgh?

Thursday 4/14

It was the author of this article’s 15th wedding anniversary on this day and he spent it doing podcasts with BTSC editors Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield. At least my doghouse is black and gold.

It's a one-year, $4 million deal for Sammy Watkins with the #Packers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

With Watkins in Green Bay and A.J. Green back in the Valley of the Sun, I still think that the Steelers will add a veteran pass catcher. It will probably have to wait until after the draft.

Friday 4/15

Comp update: Colts are giving CB Stephon Gilmore a two-year, 23 million deal including $14 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/9Ot1oD0lxt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

I know Steelers’ fans wanted Gilmore. I guess it’s time to fire back up the Honey Badger hype and hope machine.

Saturday 4/16

The Steel City has a new face and ambassador. Talk about making sacrifices, Najee had to sit through a Pirates’ game. Hahahahaha.

I love that the USFL is back, but star power and a legitimate threat to the NFL is what made the 80s league so compelling. I lasted a series or too. Hoping to get through the entire Maulers game.

Sunday April 17

Happy Easter from all of us at BTSC!!!!!!

Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/c366gTC99d — Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) April 14, 2022

Am I the only one excited for the return of the Maulers? I still have my original t-shirt from 1984. Doesn’t fit, but I still got it.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.