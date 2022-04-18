Unique NFL Draft could lead to options for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and predictions and projections are red hot with just days before the three day selection process begins. As experts and pundits begin to predict who will be Top 10 picks in the draft, some are wondering if this upcoming draft will be extremely unique.

With the amount of talent at positions which don’t touch the football regularly, the NFL could see its first ever draft where the first 10 picks unfold with no players who touch the ball on a regular basis.

Positions which are considered players who touch the ball regularly? Running backs, tight ends, wide receivers and obviously quarterbacks. If that happens, and none of the aforementioned positions are taken in the Top 10, it will be the first time since the NFL instituted the draft 86 years ago that happens.

When you think about all of these positions not being taken until pick No. 11 at the earliest, it would certainly make for an interesting situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering the Steelers are in the category of being a quarterback needy team, it would mean both players like Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis would be viable options starting at pick No. 11.

This isn’t to suggest it is a guarantee this will happen. Considering the amount of teams who are looking for help at both wide receiver and quarterback, it is highly unlikely the draft won’t have at least one of these offensive positions taken in the Top 10. If there is one certainty, considering the devaluing of the position, there won’t be a running back selected in the Top 10 of the draft process.

If the draft does play out in this fashion, and no quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs or wide receivers are taken in the Top 10, which direction do you see the Steelers going with pick No. 20? On top of that, what position would you want to see them target if this is how things play out?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.