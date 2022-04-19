Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: The 2022 NFL Draft is no longer desperation time for the Steelers

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about the draft no longer being deemed desperate days for the Steelers.

News and Notes

The Steelers don’t have to pick in a desperate manner in the draft

A visit from Britsburgh Owen, Voice from Across the Pond

Steelers Hangover: The Third Annual BTSC Staff Mock Draft

BTSC extends Mock Draft Monday BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White unveil the mock to end all mocks on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The staff at BTSC pick the first 20 picks in the NFL Draft

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Traits that separate the real draft prospects from the rest

There are so many prospects vying for selection in the NFL Draft. It’s tough for teams to decipher the best prospects from the rest of the field. What traits separate the real draft prospects from the rest? Geoffery Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How to decipher the best prospects from the rest

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

