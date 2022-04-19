Steelers name David Corley as Assistant Quarterback Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been known to have one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL since Mike Tomlin was hired in 2007, but that might be changing. As many fans thought the organization was done adding to their coaching staff, the team announced they have a new hire, and a new position, in David Corley being brought on as the Assistant Quarterbacks Coach.

This per the Steelers official Twitter account:

We have named David Corley as our assistant quarterbacks coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 19, 2022

As for Corley’s background, he is a William & Mary graduate, same as Mike Tomlin, and has a ton of coaching experience in the college ranks. This per the Steelers official website:

Corley spent the 2021 season with the University of Richmond as their running backs coach. He is someone the Steelers are familiar with as he spent time with the team working with the quarterbacks in 2010 as a part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also worked with the Carolina Panthers (2021 and 2013) and Houston Texans (2019 season) through the fellowship. Corley brings plenty of college coaching experience with him, which includes stops at South Carolina State (2020) as the running backs coach, Penn State (2018) as the receivers coach and Army (2017) as the receivers coach. Corley spent three seasons at the University of Connecticut (2014-16) where he worked with the running backs, receivers and was the offensive coordinator in 2016. He was also the Director of Player Engagement during his time there and spent two years as the special teams coordinator.

Corley will be coaching under Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan and will likely help with the maturation of a very young quarterback room. This could also point to the team likely adding a quarterback at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What might be humorous to some is how in 2019, when Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury and Mason Rudolph and/or Devlin “Duck” Hodges has no quarterbacks coach on the staff. Then offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner acted as both the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach.

In 2020 it was Matt Canada’s job as the quarterbacks coach, then Sullivan took over that job in 2021 when Canada was promoted to the coordinator position. Now, Sullivan gets some help with Corley on staff.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft and the rest of free agency.