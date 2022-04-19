Marcus Allen signs his restricted free agent tender with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced another roster signing as the team is gathering at the UPMC Sports Complex for Phase 1 of offseason workouts. Linebacker Marcus Allen signed his one-year restricted free agent tender on Tuesday.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2018, Marcus Allen recently made the change from safety to linebacker. In his career, he has 45 tackles, two of which were for loss, and two quarterback hits in four seasons. In 2020 Allen played 206 snaps on defense appearing in 14 games with one start but saw only 62 defensive snaps in 2021 in one game started. Allen did play 301 special team snaps for the Steelers last season.

Reported as an original-round tender, Allen is set to make $2.54 million for the 2022 season. If Allen was given only a right-of-first-refusal tender, his salary would be $2.43 million. Either way, Alan will still be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Marcus Allen rejoins a crowded linebacker room which includes Devon Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane, Ulysees Gilbert III, Buddy Johnson, and Tegray Scales.

