Steelers claim wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room is pretty bare at the moment. When you consider the fact the team lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Kansas City Chiefs, James Washington to the Dallas Cowboys and Ray-Ray McCloud to the San Francisco 49ers, it left them with very little in terms of experience.

In fact, it left the organization just Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool on their depth chart.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Steelers have made an addition to the wide receiver room via the waiver wire. Per Garafolo, the Steelers are adding Miles Boykin after the Baltimore Ravens released him recently.

In case you didn’t know what Boykin has done since being drafted out of Notre Dame, here is a rundown of his experience in the NFL thus far.

A 3rd round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Ravens, Boykin appeared in 40 games in three seasons. Getting 24 starts, all in his first two years, Boykin had 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns. Missing the entire 2021 season due to a hamstring injury, Boykin was released by the Ravens on Monday.

The signing of Boykin doesn’t just add to the team’s depth, but also matches Boykin up with his college teammate Chase Claypool. The two could be quite the formidable duo when it comes to size and physicality at the wide receiver position. Boykin stands at 6’4” and 220lbs., and when paired with Claypool could be a dominant pairing on the outside. The big question is if the Steelers can get Boykin to produce the way many expected of him coming out of Notre Dame.

The Steelers have a decent track record with resurrecting receivers, will Boykin be the next?