What kind of career has Mitch Trubisky had so far?

It usually ruffles my feathers when narratives take over that don’t seem fair, for good or ill. The narrative of the 2022 offseason that has gotten me most bent out of shape concerns Mitchell Trubisky: “draft bust,” “disappointment,” and at best “bridge quarterback, until the Steelers get a real passer.”

I don’t have a lot invested in Trubisky’s career — he was entirely off my radar until this winter. But the basic profile on Trubisky is actually pretty impressive: four years starting in Chicago with two playoff berths, a Pro Bowl selection, a 1.7 to 1.0 TD/INT ratio, and a 29-21 record as a starter. Further adding to the luster is the fact that he played three of those four years under a coach who didn’t draft him, famously didn’t like him, and was so disliked that he was himself subsequently fired. And all that in Chicago, notoriously a quarterback graveyard.

I’m of the opinion that Trubisky’s draft status — second overall and ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, none of which he had any say over — has driven the conversation. That is, I think his career would look successful and promising if he’d been drafted at #20 or #30 instead of #2.

But that’s the easy part of the argument: of course he’s better than the loudmouth critics are saying. A better question might be what his career really looks like, and what it might portend about the future.

Another BTSC member recently posted a clip from Colin Cowherd, where Cowherd ran a blind comparison of stats between Trubisky and some other QBs — continually surprising himself by how favorably Mitch lined up against Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and others. I loathe Cowherd, so I’m not reposting it, but it’s an interesting project. And, particularly as we obsess about “draft comps,” I thought it would be worth running a deeper dive of that type.

What’s below is a comparison of Trubisky to nine other quarterbacks who became starters early in their careers, and who amassed similar numbers in their first four years at the helm. I actually ran numbers for a much larger group — some were much stronger, some were much weaker. I whittled the list down to these nine because these guys created the best comps (and to create a round number of 10). I wound up with (in order of recency):

Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills (2018-21)

Mitchell Trubisky — Chicago Bears (2017-20)

Jameis Winston — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-19)

Derek Carr — Oakland Raiders (2014-17)

Andy Dalton — Cincinnati Bengals (2011-14)

Joe Flacco — Baltimore Ravens (2008-11)

Ben Roethlisberger — Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-07)

Drew Brees — San Diego Chargers (2002-05)

Tom Brady — New England Patriots (2001-04)

I’ll look at them as passers, as runners, and in terms of turnovers; then I’ll add a little context for how good their teams were (i.e. how much pressure was on the QB to carry the team).

This isn’t a prediction project. Roethlisberger, Brady, and Brees are Hall of Famers and champions; Winston, meanwhile has never impressed me a whole lot. But all are legit starters, and I think when we look at Trubisky in this context, it will be hard to not consider him, at the very least, a legit NFL starter as well.

Methodology note:

I’m only looking at each player’s first four years as primary starter, so Drew Brees’ numbers (for example) begin in 2002, rather than his rookie year of 2000. That said, I’ll use percentages and per-game averages to compare, since each of these guys started a different number of total games. Alright, let’s do it.

PASSING

Passing Overall Year Tm Yrs GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% Rate Year Tm Yrs GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% Rate Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 1245 1999 62.3% 14114 103 5.2% 46 2.3% 91.0 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 1010 1577 64.0% 10609 64 4.1% 37 2.3% 87.2 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 1183 1922 61.6% 14628 88 4.6% 58 3.0% 87.8 Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 1378 2247 61.3% 14690 103 4.6% 44 2.0% 87.5 Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 1224 2106 58.1% 14838 101 4.8% 55 2.6% 85.0 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 1301 2111 61.6% 14758 99 4.7% 66 3.1% 85.2 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 1190 1958 60.8% 13816 80 4.1% 46 2.3% 86.0 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 908 1436 63.2% 11673 84 5.8% 54 3.8% 92.5 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 1110 1782 62.3% 12127 79 4.4% 53 3.0% 84.9 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 1242 2015 61.6% 13919 97 4.8% 52 2.6% 87.5

Here are the overall passing stats. I’m only going to zoom in on a couple of categories, but I wanted to present the raw numbers, just in case anyone feels like there’s something valuable that I haven’t highlighted. Let’s start with completion percentage:

Completion Percentage Year Tm GS Cmp Att Cmp% Year Tm GS Cmp Att Cmp% Mitch Trubisky Chi 50 1010 1577 64.0% Ben Roethlisberger Pit 55 908 1436 63.2% Josh Allen Buff 60 1245 1999 62.3% Drew Brees SD 58 1110 1782 62.3% Jameis Winston TB 54 1183 1922 61.6% Andy Dalton Cin 64 1301 2111 61.6% Tom Brady NE 62 1242 2015 61.6% Derek Carr Oak 62 1378 2247 61.3% Joe Flacco Balt 64 1190 1958 60.8% Andrew Luck Indy 55 1224 2106 58.1%

Closest Comp: Ben Roethlisberger

Completion percentage is not necessarily the final word on accuracy (wide receiver drops matter, as does depth of the pass), but it is a meaningful number. And Trubisky is above some pretty big players. A quick reminder is in order as well: Mitch played his ball in windy, frigid Chicago.

His closest comp here is Big Ben, who’s actually slightly behind. We can talk about how the rules have changed since Ben entered the league, but it’s worth acknowledging that Trubisky is comfortably ahead of contemporaries like Josh Allen, Jameis Winston, and Derek Carr in this category.

Per per game numbers Year Tm Yrs GS Cmp Att Y/G Y/A 1d/g Rate Year Tm Yrs GS Cmp Att Y/G Y/A 1d/g Rate Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 22.3 38.3 269.8 7.0 13.2 85.0 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 21.9 35.6 261.2 7.6 13.5 87.8 Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 22.2 36.2 236.9 6.5 11.5 87.5 Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 20.8 33.3 231.4 7.1 11.4 91.0 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 20.3 33.0 230.6 7.0 10.8 85.2 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 20.0 32.5 220.9 6.9 11.0 87.5 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 18.6 30.6 215.6 7.1 10.6 86.0 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 19.1 30.7 209.1 6.8 10.1 84.9 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 16.5 26.1 208.4 8.1 10.4 92.5 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 20.2 31.5 208.0 6.7 10.6 87.2

Closest Comp: Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees

I’ve included these numbers just to get a snapshot of the average game. While Trubisky lands at the bottom of the list, he’s within striking distance of Roethlisberger, Brees, Flacco, and Brady in terms of yardage, and he’s in the middle of this pack in all other categories (attempts, completions, yards per attempt, and first downs passing per game).

My assessment: he looks like the quarterback of a team focused on defense and rushing — just like Ben, Brees, Flacco, and Brady (not-coincidentally the players to whom he looks most similar on a per-game average).

Touchdown Percent Year Tm Cmp Att TD TD % Year Tm Cmp Att TD TD % Ben Roethlisberger Pit 908 1436 84 5.8% Josh Allen Buff 1245 1999 103 5.2% Andrew Luck Indy 1224 2106 101 4.8% Tom Brady NE 1242 2015 97 4.8% Andy Dalton Cin 1301 2111 99 4.7% Jameis Winston TB 1183 1922 88 4.6% Derek Carr Oak 1378 2247 103 4.6% Drew Brees SD 1110 1782 79 4.4% Mitch Trubisky Chi 1010 1577 64 4.1% Joe Flacco Balt 1190 1958 80 4.1%

Closest Comp: Joe Flacco

Trubisky is again on the low end of this chart (and goodness, Ben was impressive in this area). It’s hard to know what to draw from this. It’s possible Mitch has been a cautious passer, which may not be a great thing (his yards-per-attempt are also mediocre). Then again, it’s also possible that he wasn’t asked to pass much within the red zone. Given his supposedly rocky relationship with Coach Matt Nagy, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was a bit handcuffed at times.

(On that last note: the word on Trubisky is that he is extremely well-liked by teammates. The alleged tension between he and Nagy seems to be understood as Nagy’s problem. No one in Chicago or Buffalo appears to have a bad thing to say about Mitch as a person or a teammate.)

Interception percent Year Tm Cmp Att Int Int % Year Tm Cmp Att Int Int % Derek Carr Oak 1378 2247 44 2.0% Mitch Trubisky Chi 1010 1577 37 2.3% Josh Allen Buff 1245 1999 46 2.3% Joe Flacco Balt 1190 1958 46 2.3% Andrew Luck Indy 1224 2106 55 2.6% Tom Brady NE 1242 2015 52 2.6% Jameis Winston TB 1183 1922 58 3.0% Drew Brees SD 1110 1782 53 3.0% Andy Dalton Cin 1301 2111 66 3.1% Ben Roethlisberger Pit 908 1436 54 3.8%

Closest Comp: Josh Allen, Joe Flacco

Trubisky represents much better in this category. I didn’t realize Derek Carr was this careful with the ball early in his career, but Mitch matches up very well with Josh Allen – his teammate last season in Buffalo. (That ought to be a promising fact, since Allen was developed by the same coaching staff that groomed Trubisky in 2021.)

Two quick side notes:

1: You might be surprised to see Brady in the middle of the pack. I’ve long maintained that his performance wasn’t that impressive until the Pats brought Randy Moss (and then Rob Gronkowski) to town. New England won three Super Bowls in these four years, but it really wasn’t Brady’s greatness that drove them.

2: You might also be surprised to see Big Ben at the bottom of the list, but don’t forget, this period includes his wretched 2006 season, where he played with multiple concussions and lost his appendix on the eve of the season. He probably suffers for one bad year more than the rest of these guys.

Passer Rating Year Tm Yrs GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Y/A Rate Year Tm Yrs GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Y/A Rate Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 908 1436 63.2% 11673 84 54 8.1 92.5 Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 1245 1999 62.3% 14114 103 46 7.1 91.0 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 1183 1922 61.6% 14628 88 58 7.6 87.8 Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 1378 2247 61.3% 14690 103 44 6.5 87.5 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 1242 2015 61.6% 13919 97 52 6.9 87.5 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 1010 1577 64.0% 10609 64 37 6.7 87.2 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 1190 1958 60.8% 13816 80 46 7.1 86.0 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 1301 2111 61.6% 14758 99 66 7.0 85.2 Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 1224 2106 58.1% 14838 101 55 7.0 85.0 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 1110 1782 62.3% 12127 79 53 6.8 84.9

Closest Comp: Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, Derek Carr

I find this one really fascinating. Trubisky appears in the second half of the list, but the differences are negligible for those immediately ahead of him. He’s essentially tied with Winston, Brady, and Carr. Quite a list. And remember, this is a composite, collected over four years.

Does Trubisky have the potential to suddenly leap forward, like Brady or Brees would do in a couple years? Sure, I guess, but it’s hard to tell how likely that would be. That said, he certainly has the capacity to improve like Carr (career rating: 92.4).

One more quick note: Ben was really really good. Even with his ugly 2006, he’s still #1 in this category.

RUSHING

Rushing Overall Year Tm Yrs GS Rush Yds Y/A Lng TD 1D 1d % Att/G Y/G 1d/gm Year Tm Yrs GS Rush Yds Y/A Lng TD 1D 1d % Att/G Y/G 1d/gm Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 422 2325 5.5 45 31 175 41.5% 6.9 38.1 2.9 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 190 1057 5.6 46 8 67 35.3% 3.7 20.7 1.3 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 189 794 4.2 21 9 59 31.2% 6.4 14.2 1.1 Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 124 366 3.0 41 0 30 24.2% 2.0 5.9 0.5 Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 222 1101 5.0 29 12 80 36.0% 4.0 20.0 1.5 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 205 624 3.0 20 11 58 28.3% 3.2 9.8 0.9 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 169 408 2.4 38 4 48 28.4% 2.6 6.4 0.8 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 154 515 3.3 30 8 50 32.5% 2.8 9.2 0.9 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 133 344 2.6 22 4 45 33.8% 2.3 6.0 0.8 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 163 244 1.5 15 2 50 30.7% 2.6 3.9 0.8

Trubisky’s mobility is also considered an asset, so it might be interesting to see how he has fared in that realm:

Rush yards per game Year Tm GS Yds Y/G Year Tm GS Yds Y/G Josh Allen Buff 60 2325 38.1 Mitch Trubisky Chi 50 1057 20.7 Andrew Luck Indy 55 1101 20.0 Jameis Winston TB 54 794 14.2 Andy Dalton Cin 64 624 9.8 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 55 515 9.2 Joe Flacco Balt 64 408 6.4 Drew Brees SD 58 344 6.0 Derek Carr Oak 62 366 5.9 Tom Brady NE 62 244 3.9

Closest Comp: Andrew Luck

Trubisky has a good reputation as an athletic quarterback. He’s never been used in the same volume as Josh Allen (who is far and away the best runner of this set), but he looks like someone who could run a bootleg, a roll-out, and the occasional QB draw.

Rush yards per attempt Year Tm GS Rush Yds Y/A Year Tm GS Rush Yds Y/A Mitch Trubisky Chi 50 190 1057 5.6 Josh Allen Buff 60 422 2325 5.5 Andrew Luck Indy 55 222 1101 5.0 Jameis Winston TB 54 189 794 4.2 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 55 154 515 3.3 Derek Carr Oak 62 124 366 3.0 Andy Dalton Cin 64 205 624 3.0 Drew Brees SD 58 133 344 2.6 Joe Flacco Balt 64 169 408 2.4 Tom Brady NE 62 163 244 1.5

Closest Comp: Josh Allen

This is a pretty impressive category for Mitch. Essentially tied with Allen (slightly ahead of him, actually). Could he maintain that rate if you doubled his carries, like the Bills passer had? Hard to say, but Trubisky is on the high end for total carries already, so it’s not like he just scrambled a couple times a year.

Long Run Year Tm GS Yds Y/A Lng Year Tm GS Yds Y/A Lng Mitch Trubisky Chi 50 1057 5.6 46 Josh Allen Buff 60 2325 5.5 45 Derek Carr Oak 62 366 3.0 41 Joe Flacco Balt 64 408 2.4 38 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 55 515 3.3 30 Andrew Luck Indy 55 1101 5.0 29 Drew Brees SD 58 344 2.6 22 Jameis Winston TB 54 794 4.2 21 Andy Dalton Cin 64 624 3.0 20 Tom Brady NE 62 244 1.5 15

Closest Comp: Josh Allen, Derek Carr

Longest run doesn’t necessarily illuminate much — it could just be one freak play that broke away, when every other scramble was for two yards. However, it does indicate that the man has some speed. That Trubisky has the longest run of the group suggests his elusiveness, fearlessness, and jets.

TURNOVERS

Total Turnovers Year Tm Yrs GS Fmb F/gm FRec Int Int% Int/gm Total TO TO/gm Year Tm Yrs GS Fmb F/gm FRec Int Int% Int/gm Total TO TO/gm Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 39 0.65 9 46 2.3% 0.77 85 1.42 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 27 0.54 13 37 2.3% 0.74 64 1.28 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 38 0.70 16 58 3.0% 1.07 96 1.78 Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 33 0.53 7 44 2.0% 0.71 77 1.24 Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 32 0.58 9 55 2.6% 1.00 87 1.58 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 15 0.23 1 66 3.1% 1.03 81 1.27 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 39 0.71 11 46 2.3% 0.72 85 1.33 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 18 0.31 5 54 3.8% 0.98 72 1.31 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 22 0.38 5 53 3.0% 0.91 75 1.29 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 43 0.69 13 52 2.6% 0.84 95 1.53

Turnovers are another stat that young quarterbacks often struggle with — and they represent the kind of carelessness that can bury a talented team. Let’s see how Trubisky (and company) look in these categories.

Fumbles per game Year Tm GS Fmb F/gm Year Tm GS Fmb F/gm Andy Dalton Cin 64 15 0.23 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 55 18 0.31 Drew Brees SD 58 22 0.38 Derek Carr Oak 62 33 0.53 Mitch Trubisky Chi 50 27 0.54 Andrew Luck Indy 55 32 0.58 Josh Allen Buff 60 39 0.65 Tom Brady NE 62 43 0.69 Jameis Winston TB 54 38 0.70 Joe Flacco Balt 64 39 0.71

Closest Comp: Derek Carr, Andrew Luck

Trubisky is relatively average in this realm. That’s helpful to know. With a defense like the Steelers have, the worst thing a QB could be is a turnover machine. (I’m mostly fascinated to see how good Ben was in those years — especially given how much he was sacked in those years — and how easily Brady put the ball on the ground, while his team kept winning.)

Interceptions per game Year Tm GS Int Int% Int/gm Year Tm GS Int Int% Int/gm Derek Carr Oak 62 44 2.0% 0.71 Joe Flacco Balt 64 46 2.3% 0.72 Mitch Trubisky Chi 50 37 2.3% 0.74 Josh Allen Buff 60 46 2.3% 0.77 Tom Brady NE 62 52 2.6% 0.84 Drew Brees SD 58 53 3.0% 0.91 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 55 54 3.8% 0.98 Andrew Luck Indy 55 55 2.6% 1.00 Andy Dalton Cin 64 66 3.1% 1.03 Jameis Winston TB 54 58 3.0% 1.07

Closest Comp: Derek Carr, Joe Flacco, Josh Allen

Again, there’s Mitch, not turning the ball over at a high rate. Good. Remember that Trubisky was also good in interception percentage. This stuff could mean that he doesn’t take chances – that’s worth watching. But he certainly doesn’t seem like a nightmare that will constantly kill drives with dumb play.

Total turnovers per game Year Tm Yrs GS Fmb Int Total TO TO/gm Year Tm Yrs GS Fmb Int Total TO TO/gm Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 33 44 77 1.24 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 15 66 81 1.27 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 27 37 64 1.28 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 22 53 75 1.29 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 18 54 72 1.31 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 39 46 85 1.33 Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 39 46 85 1.42 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 43 52 95 1.53 Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 32 55 87 1.58 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 38 58 96 1.78

Closest Comp: Drew Brees, Andy Dalton

It’s crazy to think that most quarterbacks are generally worth at least one turnover per game. I guess that makes sense, but it’s bizarre to see it in writing. In any case, Mitchell is again near the head of the class.

CONTEXT & HELP

One more way to gauge how a young passer is doing is to notice whether the team gathered around him is strong. There’s no way to really make a definitive claim about this, but we can still check in on the “before” and “after” and see if the player was a part (perhaps a meaningful part) of his team’s upswing. It also gives us an insight into what this player was working with as he posted all the numbers we just looked at.

Before & After Year Tm years GS prev W prev L % QB-W QB-L % Improv. Playoffs Year Tm years GS prev W prev L % QB-W QB-L % Improv. Playoffs Andrew Luck Indy 2012-2016 55 2 14 0.125 35 20 0.636 0.511 3 Tom Brady NE 2001-2004 62 5 11 0.313 48 14 0.774 0.461 3 Mitch Trubisky Chi 2017-2020 50 3 13 0.188 29 21 0.580 0.392 2 Andy Dalton Cin 2011-2015 64 4 12 0.250 40 23 0.635 0.385 4 Joe Flacco Balt 2008-2012 64 5 11 0.313 44 20 0.688 0.375 4 Ben Roethlisberger Pit 2004-2007 55 6 10 0.375 39 16 0.709 0.334 3 Jameis Winston TB 2015-2018 54 2 14 0.125 21 33 0.389 0.264 0 Drew Brees SD 2002-2005 58 5 11 0.313 30 28 0.517 0.204 1 Derek Carr Oak 2014-2017 62 4 12 0.250 28 34 0.452 0.202 1 Josh Allen Buff 2018-2021 60 9 7 0.563 39 21 0.650 0.087 3

Closest Comp: Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco

This stat is mixed in terms of what it can teach us. For example, most of us remember how Andrew Luck’s Colts were a powerhouse for a decade, before one disastrous season allowed them to draft Luck. That makes his success look more like the team bouncing back, rather than him lifting the guys. Then again, we saw what that very team looked like with bad quarterback play in the one year between Luck and Peyton Manning. It’s not entirely coincidence that Luck’s rookie year WAS a bounce-back.

In any case, when looking at Trubisky, keep in mind that the Bears were not a good offense already; then they traded up from #3 to #2 to select him. That means they drafted fewer blue-chip players to develop around and with him.

FINAL ANALYSIS

As I said initially, this isn’t meant to project that Trubisky WILL become Drew Brees or Derek Carr, or that he’ll have a similar career to his closest statistical match (who wound up being Joe Flacco, believe it or not). Rather, my interest is in deconstructing the narrative of Mitch-the-Bust. He played very comparable football to each of the men on this list, none of whom are considered busts (with the possible exception of Winston — though Winston fed his own skeptics by throwing an absurd 30 interceptions in 2019 alone — barely fewer than Trubisky threw in four years).

If Trubisky fits the Matt Canada offense of roll-outs, RPOs, and motion (and signs suggest he might be perfect for such a system), we could see the Steelers looking remarkably clean and efficient this season. If he develops on a trajectory similar to some of these other players, who really began to explode as they approached 30 (Brady, Brees, Big Ben, Carr), we could be in for a fun few years.

Time will tell. Go Steelers.