Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason workout schedule released

While some fans bemoan “football in shorts”, I prefer to say football in shorts is better than no football at all.

Whether you love the NFL’s offseason workouts which gets your attention, or hate how nothing comes of it outside of headlines of outlandish proportions of players making plays against others who aren’t really trying, or aren’t hitting.

Yes, it’s offseason workout time, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all 32 NFL teams, announced the dates for their offseason program.

This per Teresa Varley of the Steelers official website:

The dates are set for the Steelers offseason program.



Players can report on April 18 for voluntary workouts.

Voluntary OTAs run from May 24-June 9 (10 sessions total).

Mandatory minicamp is June 14-16.



— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) April 1, 2022

While you see the above dates, the offseason workout program is much more than a few dates in the late spring/early summer. In fact, the first phase of the offseason program will be starting with workouts in April.

Breakdown of Phases of Offseason Program: Phase One (April 18-29): During this two-week voluntary phase activities are limited to strength and conditioning, meetings, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two (May 2-20): In this voluntary phase on-field workouts may include drills with strict guidelines and no contact. Coaches are permitted to be on the field during this time. All drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace that is for instructional purposes. Phase Three (May 23-June 17): Teams may conduct a total of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities, OTAs, during this phase. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place during this time.

As for the specific dates of those Organized Team Activities (OTAs) workouts, these voluntary workout dates are below:

Steelers Offseason Program Schedule: Monday, April 18 – Voluntary offseason program begins Tuesday, May 24 – OTA 1 Wednesday, May 25 – OTA 2 Thursday, May 26 – OTA 3 Tuesday, May 31- OTA 4 Wednesday, June 1 – OTA 5 Thursday, June 2 – OTA 6 Monday, June 6 – OTA 7 Tuesday, June 7 – OTA 8 Wednesday, June 8 – OTA 9 Thursday, June 9 – OTA 10

When the 10 OTAs are completed, the team will have their Mandatory Minicamp for all rostered players.

Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 – Mandatory Minicamp

The only dates which weren’t released were the rookie minicamp which typically happens shortly after the NFL Draft. Those dates will be announced after the event at the end of April.

So, are you ready for some football, in shorts? Bookmark this page so you know when everything goes down, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the draft.