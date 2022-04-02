Steelers meet with lesser known quarterback prospect from South Dakota State

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they are leaving no stone unturned throughout the process. They’ve already met with the big name quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, met with them at the NFL Scouting Combine and have also attended their individual pro days.

They are not keeping their desire for a quarterback a secret. However, they also are doing their diligence on the lesser known signal callers entering the draft. One of those quarterbacks who hasn’t gotten a lot of publicity is South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun, who the Steelers reportedly met with recently.

This per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson:

Arizona Cardinals worked out South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun privately today in Tampa, Fla, per a league source. Regarded as a fast-rising draft prospect, he has already met previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears #Cardinals #NFLDraft — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2022

So, who is this Oladokun prospect? Let’s talk about his measurables first...

Position: QB

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 207

Hand Size: 8” 7/8

DOB: 9/3/97

Eligibility: 2022

Tampa, FL / Sickles High School

So, how did Oladokun, a South Dakota State Jackrabbit, find his way there? Well, South Dakota State wasn’t his first school. In fact, it was this third. He started his career off at USF before transferring to Samford and ultimately landing with the Jackrabbits. Oladokun called the time period when he left Samford for SDSU as a turning point in his career, one where he had more fire under him than ever to prove doubters wrong.

“You go through three schools and a lot of people speculate what happened,” Oladokun told the Draft Network.

Some might see bouncing around from school to school as a negative, but Oladokun believes it has helped him. He has played in a simple Air Raid scheme, being in an up-tempo offense, and playing in a more complex offense.

“I’ve played in a lot of different systems so I definitely have a strong ability to pick up and learn different systems,” Oladokun said. “I’ve played in systems where we threw the ball 60 times per game and systems like this past year when I played in a pro-style offense. Obviously, that’s more geared toward the league.”

Here are some of Oladokun’s highlights, this from Samford:

We are counting down the top plays of 2019!



No. 4: Chris Oladokun drops a dime to Robert Adams in traffic to seal the victory at Wofford on September 14!#AllForSAMford pic.twitter.com/RIp0e6S2A5 — Samford Football (@SamfordFootball) April 10, 2020

Here is Oladokun showing off his mobility:

Exceptional play from Chris Oladokun on 3rd & 4



Jackrabbits now in front 17-0 out in California pic.twitter.com/AxtcRdO7MT — Tanner Castora (@Tanner_Castora) December 5, 2021

If drafted at all, Oladokun is expected to be a Day 3 prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Someone with his skill set could be a project a team like the Steelers might be willing to take on. For instance, with Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins all under contract for 2022, adding a late round pick for a player like Oladokun would be a low risk, high return type of deal.

What do you think about Okadokun as a potential prospect? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the NFL Draft.