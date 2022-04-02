Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Desmond? Dwayne?? DOBBS!!!

A few more things I learned or tried to learn this week...
When it’s an hour before their job interview, a young adult that did not put their shoes away and thus ‘losing’ them, is my problem!
Apparently eating good food to excess and not having a plan to burn off the extra calories isn’t good for a guy no longer in his 20’s.
The most widely accepted methods of dealing with this is not buying bigger shirts and pants but doing things like lifting weights, running, drinking more water and eating less, tabernac...
Lastly just a random observation.
Mrs. Canuck and I are trying to plan a trip to Toronto in a few weeks. I have been trying to connect with Toronto Steeler Fan all morning but he isn’t responding. Interestingly enough his Facebook status has him checked in at the Granite Ridge Golf Club...
- Rate your current interest in the upcoming NFL Draft on a scale of 1 - 10, with 10 being the highest. Now, also tell us what your number will likely be on the day the draft begins.
- Yesterday Shannon wrote a piece about young Mr. Haskins. Obviously, within Steelers Nation there is still great debate about the QB situation. Who do think will be our starter come week 17? Explain your answer please.
- We have played this type of game before and since it can be so much fun let’s do it again. Pick anyone former Steeler great that you could have come back for this season. And, yes, this is that player in his prime, not his current old outta shape butt. AND.... NO, you can’t pick BEN! Support your answer in 100 words or less.
- With all the “slap heard ‘round the world talk” I laughed at this bit of information. Apparently, a few people were so DiStuRbEd by the slap they actually contact the FCC to complain! Now, given that all of us here would never condone violence, but still never be so UPSET that they would call the FCC over something like this, what were the circumstances that caused you complain to the appropriate authorities about some undesirable actions by another party?
- Breakfast sandwiches don’t get a lot of publicity, but man they are good. What is the best breakfast sandwich you have ever had? Tell us who made it, what was in it and anything else about it that contributed to it being the best.
- BONUS! I will award 100 internet units to anyone and everyone that curses dUkE Basketball in any of their answers, ‘heading’ or even as a bonus response. And there will be an extra 1,000 units awarded to the most creative or passionate response!
