Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Desmond? Dwayne?? DOBBS!!!

A few more things I learned or tried to learn this week...

When it’s an hour before their job interview, a young adult that did not put their shoes away and thus ‘losing’ them, is my problem!

Apparently eating good food to excess and not having a plan to burn off the extra calories isn’t good for a guy no longer in his 20’s.

The most widely accepted methods of dealing with this is not buying bigger shirts and pants but doing things like lifting weights, running, drinking more water and eating less, tabernac...

Lastly just a random observation.

Mrs. Canuck and I are trying to plan a trip to Toronto in a few weeks. I have been trying to connect with Toronto Steeler Fan all morning but he isn’t responding. Interestingly enough his Facebook status has him checked in at the Granite Ridge Golf Club...