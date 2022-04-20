All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steeler Draft Fix: The first-rate of the NFL Draft’s secondary

With all of the great prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, there is an intriguing stable of defensive backs available for teams in 2022. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar for this and how they familiarize Steeler Nation with who to know when it comes to the future rookie class of the Men of Steel and the rest of the National Football League.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Preview of the top defensive backs in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Scho Bro Show: A simulation of draft stimulation

Mocks are everywhere. Mocks are more fun when you simulate them yourself against the other 31 teams. Join Dave and Rich Schofield as they perform a mock simulation live. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show with BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and his older brother Rich.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Second Annual Scho Bro Show Mock Draft Simulation

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: Steelers rumor mill with NFL Draft Insider Tony Pauline

There’s so much getting ground out of the Steelers’ Rumor Mill when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft. So, why not get the opinion of an NFL Draft Insider? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Special Guest Tony Pauline will make sense of the Steelers’ possibilities at No. 20. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

NFL Draft Insider Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

The Mail Bag

