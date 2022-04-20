Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after claiming Miles Boykin off waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made numerous moves to start off the 2022 NFL league year. While reports come in of these deals well before they are official, even after pen is put to paper it can sometimes take some time to know the exact financials within the contract. Relying heavily on reliable salary cap websites such as overthecap.com or spotrac.com, when they are able to report a player’s contract numbers over the specific years I then update the salary cap situation with a more precise number.

By claiming wide receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the final year of his contract. Due $2.54 million as a base salary for 2022, Boykin signing bonus in Baltimore does not affect the Steelers at all. One positive about this pick up for the Steelers is that there would be no dead money involved if Boykin does not make the Steelers 53-man roster.

As I have been avoiding doing a salary cap update, I simply did not want to talk about the numbers involved with the unfortunate death of Dwayne Haskins. What is interesting is the exact dollar amount of Haskins’ salary he was to collect in 2022 is the same as what the Steelers will be paying Boykin for the season. For this reason, these two contracts will simply cancel each other out and will leave the Steelers in the exact same place against the salary cap they were in my last update.

Just to clarify, players who recently signed their tenders with the Steelers such as Robert Spillane, J.C. Hassenauer, and Marcus Allen, were already calculated in the salary cap when they were offered rather than wait until they officially signed.

To determine how much each player changes the Steelers’ salary cap space, their cap number must be adjusted due to roster displacement. As a reminder, roster displacement is taking into account only the top 51 contracts for a team count towards the salary cap during the offseason. As a larger contract comes on the books, it bumps a smaller contract out of the top 51. Therefore, it’s only the difference in those contracts that increases the salary cap number.

Here is the approximate breakdown of the Steelers salary cap space based on their recent moves by my own calculations. The numbers are strictly the salary cap hit for each player in 2022. Players who were released, were given a tender, or had their exact salary reported are indicated below and the precise numbers are known.

(NOTE: Unless indicated, reported salaries displaced a $825k salary.)

Steelers salary cap space heading into free agency: Approximately $28.8 million

Dwayne Haskins: Tendered $2.54 million salary; After displacement++: -$1.715 million

Miles Killebrew: Reported $1.5175 million; After displacement: -$0.6925 million

Arthur Maulet: Reported $1.535 million; After displacement: -$0.71 million

Mitch Trubisky: Reported $3.66 million; After displacement+: -$2.765 million

Mason Cole: Reported $2.556666 million; After displacement+: -$1.661666 million

Chuks Okorafor: Reported $4.333333 million; After displacement: -$3.508333 million

Robert Spillane: Tendered $2.433 million salary; After displacement: -$1.608 million

Marcus Allen: Tendered $2.54 million salary; After displacement: -$1.715 million

James Daniels: Reported $4.166666 million; After displacement: -$3.341666 million

Levi Wallace: Reported $2.5175 million; After displacement*: -$1.672317 million

Montravius Adams: Reported $1.7675 million; After displacement+: -$0.8725 million

Zach Banner: Saved $5 million salary; After displacement: +$4.175 million

Myles Jack: Reported $4.75 million; After displacement*: -$3.90139 million

Joe Schobert: Saved $7.834 million salary; After displacement+: +$6.939 million

Ahkello Witherspoon: Reported $2.5175 million; After displacement+: -$1.6225 million

Gunner Olszewski: Reported $1.5825 million; After displacement+: -$0.6875 million

Genard Avery: Reported $1.1875 million; After displacement+: -$0.1525

Karl Joseph: Reported $895k; not in the top 51: -$0

Miles Boykin: Reported $2.54 million salary; After displacement++: -$0

Estimated salary cap space: Approximately $13.3 million

*The salaries displaced by these two contracts were $845,183 (Tre Norwood) and $848,610 (Pressley Harvin)

+A $895k contract was displaced

++Displaced by each other, giving no change to the cap

So where does this number compare to those reported by the major salary cap websites (at the original time of publishing, before any potential updates)?

According to overthecap.com, the Steelers are $11,654,710 under the salary cap. OTC has all of the above reported contracts on the books except they still have Haskins contract. Otherwise our numbers are exactly the same.

Another credible salary cap website is spotrac.com, which has the Steelers at $13,052,819 under the cap. Spotrac has the above contracts, but also has Boykin’s prorated bonus counting for the Steelers at the time of this writing instead of it sticking with the Ravens. This may simply be from switching the name to a different team and may even be corrected by the time this publishes. Spotrac does not have the offseason workouts counting against the salary cap at this time either. Additionally, Spotrac counts the potential dead money hits of players outside the top 51 salaries in their totals.

While the Steelers are going to need cap space for a number of things this offseason, it doesn’t have to be at this time. Following the NFL draft, the Steelers will begin signing their draft picks and are estimated to need $2.6 million in cap space based on the exact draft positions. But remember, the Steelers won’t need this amount until at least May. Also, the Steelers will need as much as an additional $10.8 million come September when they need to account for all 53 players on the roster, sign their practice squad, and have some carryover in order to do business throughout the year as outlined in the following article:

Does something not make sense? Curious about any of the specifics?