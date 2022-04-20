Steelers announce they are returning to St. Vincent College for training camp

The last two NFL offseason‘s have been unusual for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After holding training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, since 1966, the Steelers were forced to have training camp at Heinz Field for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. But on Wednesday, the Steelers announced they will return to St. Vincent College for training camp for 2022.

In being away for two seasons for training camp, the Steelers only have 22 players currently on the roster who have been a training camp in Latrobe. Out of 74 players currently on the roster, that leaves the Steelers with less than 30% of their players who have attended training camp at St. Vincent College. If the Steelers do not sign any other players who have been at Latrobe, such as Terrell Edmunds, this number means that more than three-quarters of the players once the Steelers fill out the complete 90-man offseason roster will have never stayed at St. Vincent for Steelers training camp.

Steelers president Art Rooney II made the following comments about returning to St. Vincent College for 2022 according to Steelers.com:

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

Although the announcement came that the Steelers are returning, the exact dates for training camp are not known at this time. The likely start date will be at the end of July and is now likely just under 100 days away.

Art Rooney II also sat down with Mike Prisuta to share about returning to St. Vincent College for 2022:

