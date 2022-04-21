Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: The countdown is on, 8 days, 7 rounds

The Steelers will be ready to welcome new players in the fold and the countdown is on. Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

The countdown the the Steelers pick at No. 20 in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers Curtain Call: Will the Steelers go back to the Buckeye well in the 2022 Draft?

The Steelers have a history of selecting players from The Ohio State University, but they haven’t done so in seven years since selecting CB Doran Grant in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Is this the year that the Steelers go back to that Columbus well? This will be discussed on The Curtain Call, the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy in the regular season. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Chris Pugh, the host of BTSC’s The Steelers Power Half Hour to talk about the the possibility of certain Ohio State Buckeyes wearing black and gold in 2022.

Will the Steelers go back to the Buckeye well in 2022?

Special Guest: Chris Pugh, the host of BTSC’s The Steelers Power Half Hour

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Looking for Kevin Colbert’s best draft

Since 2000, Kevin Colbert‘s draft record has been fairly remarkable. What is the outgoing GM’s best draft and does he have one more gem left in him? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Kevin Colbert’s best draft in the Burgh

