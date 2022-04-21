Dwayne Haskins tragedy explained further due to 911 calls

It has been almost two weeks since the tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and throughout this time fans of Ohio State, Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers are all asking the same questions.

What exactly happened which resulted in Haskins being struck by a dump truck before sunrise in south Florida?

Wednesday some of those desired details became clear when 911 calls were released. The calls from Haskins wife, in Pittsburgh, told a 911 dispatcher her husband was walking to get gas on the morning he was struck and killed, audio released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office revealed Wednesday.

Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, told the dispatcher her husband called her early April 9 and told her he was getting out of his vehicle to get gas and he would call her back when he returned to the car. When she didn’t hear back, she called 911 and requested that dispatch check on him.

After several minutes, and this being when the accident occurred, another phone call was made and it was here the dispatcher notified Haskins’ wife of an accident which occurred, but couldn’t confirm if it was her husband or not.

In the 911 call, the dispatcher told Kalabrya Haskins there was a report of an accident near where she said her husband got out of his car, but again couldn’t confirm if he was involved. The audio released Wednesday also included calls from witnesses who said they saw the dump truck hit a man.

What brings even more details to light is the final crash report, which was released by the Florida Highway Patrol said the following, per ESPN:

Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the dump truck struck Haskins. The report concluded that Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn’t found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer. Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report. A third vehicle may have also been involved, the report said, based on one witness’ account. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene by Captain Rod Watkins of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department at 6:48 a.m. He was 24.

In no way do these details make the loss of Haskins any easier for fans and family, but it does provide some clarity for what actually happened on that Saturday morning in April.