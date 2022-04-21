2022 NFL Schedule to be released May 12th

The National Football League knows how to make an event appear out of thin air. In fact, they do it every year with the regular season schedule being released. If you are my age, 39, or older, you remember the days when the scheduled was in the newspaper, and that was the extent of the fan fare surrounding the schedule being released.

Fast forward to 2022, and it has become a spectacle.

As I said, the NFL knows what it’s doing.

When you consider the 2022 NFL Draft will be wrapped up, and the dust settling on the three-day event, the NFL throws out the schedule to get fans excited and hold them over until mandatory minicamps happen.

The date for the schedule to be released in 2022 will be Thursday, May 12th.

This per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

The NFL will release its 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2022

There will be plenty of rumors swirling about the schedule release, and there will be a full-blown hour long event as talking heads break down the schedule every which way, and sideways.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have statistically one of the easier schedules in the NFL, based on 2021 winning percentage. But if anyone knows how things can change dramatically in one year’s time, it’s the Steelers.

Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, what do you look for when the schedule is released? Prime time games? The bye week? As for me, I always look to see if the Steelers play on a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas as I can’t stand having to write/podcast over the holidays.

Let us know what you look for in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.