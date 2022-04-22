Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Cryptic Tweet Chaos

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers twitter. This week, fans are melting down over DJ and his supposed cryptic tweets, and some are already shipping him elsewhere. Plus, the biggest week yet for mock drafts, and the latest clue in our Heinz Field Draft Party Giveaway. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Toxic Takes

Diontae Johnson and the art of tweeting cryptically

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights "What Yinz Talkin' Bout".

The Steelers Preview: The next weeks will be filled with change for the Steelers

So much is uncertain for the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers with less than a week to go until Draft Weekend. One thing that is indeed for certain is the fact that there will be plenty of change for the Steelers in the weeks ahead. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield with Bryan Anthony Davis out for the week. Join the remaining non-slackers as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

News of the Week

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Is the Steelers stock trending up, or down, before the draft?

An NFL team’s draft stock fluctuates constantly. In the offseason, the Steelers’ draft stock has looked like an echocardiogram. Where does it stand right before the draft? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with Jeff Hartman. Join BTSC’s Senior Editor for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

The state of the Steelers stock

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

