NFL Draft fatigue is real, especially for those tasked with covering the event

Let me get something straight right off the bat. I love the NFL Draft. It is how the Pittsburgh Steelers have built their roster for a long time, but my love for the NFL Draft has waned tremendously since I took over BTSC prior to Bud Dupree the team’s top draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

It isn’t that I disdain the draft itself, no, far from it. The three day event is must-watch television for the die hard fan. However, it is the lead up to the event which has become both arduous and cumbersome at every juncture.

Whenever your favorite team’s season officially ends, and for some fan bases this is pretty early in the regular season, draft preparation begins. Prospects are tracked, watched and ranked at every turn. The college football regular season, college playoffs and especially all-star games like the Senior Bowl.

When the NFL Scouting Combine rolls around, fans are in the heart of draft preparation, and what ensues are endless meetings, pre-draft visits and pro day workouts. It can all be a lot, but I haven’t even talked about the ludicrous rumors, reports and sourced information which almost always turns out to be false.

Oh, how could I forget the mock drafts?! Those mock drafts which have a team like the Steelers doing everything from trading up into the Top 10, trading back out of Round 1 and staying put at No. 20. If you are a fan who relies on these “experts” to give you some insight into the draft coming up next week, I feel for your sanity.

Again, the NFL Draft is a spectacle, and should be. Everyone has hope on draft weekend. Hope the group of players who are now coming into the organization who selected them will be the difference between winning and losing. The difference between being just a contender, and winning a championship.

But getting to that point, the actual 3-day event, is absolutely exhausting.

As I sit here on April 22nd, I don’t care to read, edit or even listen to anything pertaining to the NFL Draft. I realize my seat is different than most. Having to edit stories, do podcasts and break down prospects is part of the job. I still do my job, but it doesn’t mean NFL Draft fatigue isn’t real.

It’s very real.

In fact, I would bet many of you reading this very article feel the same way.

I am excited for the draft next week, mainly because I can’t wait to see who will be the new additions on the Steelers’ roster. I don’t care if they take a quarterback. I don’t care if they trade up, or back. I just want to see who will be wearing the black and gold for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, the fatigue will continue to set in, and has me asking multiple times...is it Thursday yet?

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.