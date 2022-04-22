Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 10

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

Additional Note: There will be no Friday Night Steelers Six Pack next week due to Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. This is the last Six Pack before the draft, so it will be a little draft heavy. What position do you think the Steelers could pass on for this draft that may take some fans and analysts by surprise?

2. What would need to happen for the Steelers to bring back Joe Haden for another season?

3. In two of the last three drafts, the Steelers have used capital from future years in order to make a move on draft day. Do you think the Steelers will use picks from future years to move up or gain selections in the 2022 draft? Is so, how many or how high of picks do you think they could use?

4. What is your boldest prediction for the Steelers 2022 draft? The bolder the better, but use something you are actually predicting to happen.

5. Terrell Edmunds is reportedly signing back with the Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. In 10 words or less, what is your knee-jerk reaction?

6. We are now getting into amusement park season, and I will be heading to Hershey Park this Sunday. There is one question where most people fall on one end of the spectrum or the other, so I’m just going to ask. Roller coasters: love them or hate them?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

