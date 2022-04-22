Steelers signing Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers were admittedly missing one starter ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Having players for every starting position outside of strong safety, it was unclear if the Steelers were going to make a move ahead of the draft, or how they were going to address the position. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have answer the question and are bringing back Terrell Edmunds for 2022 on a one-year contract.

The #Steelers are bringing back S Terrell Edmunds on a 1-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2022

Starting 60 games in his first four seasons, Terrell Edmunds did not get his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers as they opted to pick up free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s, who was acquired via trade in 2019, instead. With 340 tackles, five interceptions, and 21 passes defensed, Terrell Edmunds has been a player who is constantly available as he has only missed one game, Week 17 in the 2020 season, in his entire career.

As for how much it will cost the Steelers to bring back Edmunds, the answer is not much. According to Rapoport, the one-year deal is just $2.5 million dollars. Quite the bargain, even if just for one season.

Pittsburgh is giving S Terrell Edmunds a 1-year deal worth $2.5M, source said. He had two other offers, but the former first-rounder elects to stay home. https://t.co/fewx3UrbBy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2022

The Steelers weren’t the only team who was hoping to bring Edmunds in via free agency. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals both were interested in Edmunds’ services. Nonetheless, he decided to stay in Pittsburgh.

This is now done. Dolphins, Bengals were among teams in mix RT @JFowlerESPN: Former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds is expected to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Barring late change of plan, four-year starter back in the fold as Steelers approach the draft. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 22, 2022

With Edmonds back in the mix for the Steelers in 2022, their options at the top of the upcoming NFL Draft are much wider. Not having to address a specific need, the Steelers may once again be in a situation where they can take the best player available. This doesn’t mean they won’t address safety in the draft, but it no longer becomes a high priority as the draft begins next Thursday.

