Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: The difference between pundit speak and what coaches look for in the draft

Leading up to the NFL Draft, many analysts list traits that teams look for. But what do coaches really look for? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, The Steelers Show. The BTSC duo will look at examples of “pundit speak”.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: With one week to go, the Steelers Draft is still up in the air

With the NFL draft less than a week away, fans and pundits are thinking that they know what the Steelers are going to do. But do the Steelers know what they want to do? The first selection is for the black and gold is still very much up in the air. That, plus your question and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

