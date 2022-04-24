It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

412 Forever

Wiz Khalifa, the Pittsburgh native and award-winning rapper, makes no mistake on which NFL team he’s dedicated to. When Cameron Jabril Thomaz wrote his 2011 hit “Black and Yellow”, he was hoping to produce an anthem to accompany the Steelers for all time. The No. 1 single was huge, but the Taylor Allderdice High School alum and Canonsburg resident’s catchy song didn’t capture the hearts of all Steelers’ purists merely because of the title. I love the song Wiz, but it’s BLACK and Gold!!

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

Middle Name Madness

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. We always cite Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Christopher Lynn Boswell and Trent Jordan Watt, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Middle Name of the Week”. This week we feature the two Steelers defenders that reupped with the team this week.

Marcus Deshawn Allen and Fe’Derius Terrell Edmunds

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

4/24 - John Rowser - 78

4/25 - DeAngelo Williams - 39, Theo Young - 57

4/26 - Melvin Ingram III - 33, Mortty Ivy - 36, Kevin Rader - 27, LaRod Stephens-Howling - 35

4/27 - Adrian Cooper -54, George Papach - 97, Mark Stock - 56, J.R. Wilburn - 79

4/28 - Earl Holmes 49

4/29 - Fred Broussard - 89

4/30 - Edmund Nelson - 62

5/1 - Artie Burns - 27, Marty Kottler - 112, Alex Van Pelt - 52

Disturbing Sights

Playing in a river of Hall of Famers in the 1970s for the Steelers, Glen Edwards gets capsized a bit by the epic careers of many other black-and-gold Hall of Famers. But the three-time All Pro was a major part of two Super Bowl winners in Three Rivers lore. The aggressive and hard-hitting safety was traded in August 1978 for a sixth rounder to San Diego and ended his career in 1983 with the Tampa Bay Bandits. Edwards collected 25 interceptions in seven seasons as a Steeler and 39 overall in the NFL. He may not have been an absolute Steeler legend... but the sight of No. 27 as a Charger is still disconcerting.

Hypocycloids Gone Hollywood

Adam Sandler’s 2005 remake of the football/prison classic “The Longest Yard” is a fun comic romp featuring a cast of Hollywood legends, rappers, professional wrestlers, NFL alums, comic geniuses and more. Sandler played Steelers quarterback Paul “Wrecking” Crewe who lands in jail after a drunk driving incident. Crewe leads a misfit crew of inmates in a game against the vicious prison guards. Hilarity ensues.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain. By the way, “Who is Karl Dunbar?” is the correct clue in BTSC Steelers Jeopardy.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.