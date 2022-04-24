A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Lead Up Edition

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/18

Seriously, I would have taken any news about the Steelers on Monday. I would have watched a 30-for-30 on Senquez Golson. Instead, I watched the Pittsburgh Maulers for the first time in 38 years. In may need to be another 38 before I’m compelled to watch again. Ah screw it! They play Philly on Saturday. I’m in.

Tuesday 4/19

LB Marcus Allen has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 19, 2022

Marcus Allen is back as a versatile depth piece to the chagrin of some fans. Look! The Steelers need to have players at different levels and skill sets. Allen is a good bring back.

We have been awarded WR Miles Boykin off waivers. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 19, 2022

When the Ravens cut their 3rd Round pick from a few years back, I was thinking that he would be a good guy for the Steelers to throw into the mix at a thin WR corps. Lo and behold… the Steelers got a good addition.

Wednesday 4/20

Hallelujah! Hide your phones and reserve a lappy at the Bee Hive w/ Sapphire. The boys are back in ‘tahn.

Thursday 4/21

Najee at the Pirates game this week and the Pens contest on Thursday. Look at the bruisers accompanying No. 22. If they can skate, maybe the other Mike Sullivan could use a few defensemen.

Friday 4/22

Family, friends and teammates gathered in honor of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/pbrjlSrF10 — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) April 22, 2022

Mourners showed up in Pittsburgh for a Celebration of Life to honor Dwayne Haskins. One of the six speakers was Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin. RIP DH3.

Saturday 4/23

12 years and one day after losing 20-0 to the Brewers, the Pirates lost 21-0 to the Cubs on Saturday.



RECAP: https://t.co/UDEldd57Ml pic.twitter.com/hUuwPMgtId — KDKA (@KDKA) April 23, 2022

The good news it’s only five days until the Steelers draft their 2022 NFL Draft class, the bad news is that the Pirates still have five more months of play.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.