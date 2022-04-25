Mock Draft Monday: Offseason recap of possible Steelers selections

The 2022 NFL draft is mere days away. With the draft finally upon us, the 2022 mock draft season is coming to a close. Love them or hate them, mock drafts seem to be here to stay and the 2023 mocks will likely begin in a week’s time.

Each Monday since the Steelers final game of the 2021 season, I have outlined a different player who was tied to the Steelers in a recent mock draft. Since the final Monday is upon us before the 2022 NFL draft, and the final Mock Draft Monday article has been published, I thought it would be a good time to recap all 15 players who were covered in the series.

When looking back at these players, it is important to keep in mind the dates in which each article came out. Mock drafts which were published before the start of NFL free agency have an entirely different feel than those after free-agent moves have been made. Additionally, if you were someone who did not begin following the series until part way through, there may have been players you were wondering why they weren’t being covered. Yes, as the series progressed it became much more difficult to find a new player mocked to the Steelers. At times some “outside of the box” articles were highlighted in order to see different players.

Here is the list of the 15 players covered and the date in which the article was published. A link to each article will be included, but keep in mind that some of the data may be outdated due to the NFL combine, free agency, Pro Days, and things of that nature.

Week 1 (January 17, 2022): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Week 2 (January 24, 2022): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi St

Week 3 (January 31, 2022): Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Week 4 (February 7, 2022): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Week 5 (February 14, 2022): Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Week 6 (February 21, 2022): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Week 7 (February 28, 2022): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Week 8 (March 7, 2022): Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

Week 9 (March 14, 2022): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Week 10 (March 21, 2022): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Week 11 (March 28, 2022): Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Week 12 (April 4, 2022): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Week 13 (April 11, 2022): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Week 14 (April 18, 2022): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

Week 15 (April 25, 2022): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

So there are the 15 players highlighted throughout the Mock Draft Monday series. Do you think one of these players will be the Steelers selection at 20? Do you think it’s one of the other players that could possibly be the selection who were not highlighted? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.