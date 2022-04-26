Should the Steelers select a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC Big Board crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the big board. This week, we are going over this year’s class of wide receivers and whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will want to draft that position in April.

If you have thoughts as to whether or not the Steelers should draft an wideout, let us know in the comment section below. Let’s see what our resident draft analysts have to say.

Ryland B.: The Steelers are in major need of some receiver talent, as Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are the only two wideouts on their roster at the moment who are proven starters. And if you’ve been following the news, there’s a chance Johnson’s future with the Steelers may be in doubt. As a result, I think the Steelers need to target a receiver in the first three rounds.

In the first round, the Steelers will likely be prioritizing QB, CB, and possibly DL, but if one of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, or Jameson Williams is somehow available at #20, they would be hard to leave on the board. Jahan Dotson could be an intriguing option here as well. However, the team’s second round pick is the ideal receiver spot, where there’s a chance my draft crushes this year in Christian Watson and George Pickens could be in play. Skyy Moore or John Metchie wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize, either. Beyond that, it’s a deep receiver class and the Steelers are proven talent evaluators at the position, so I wouldn’t mind them taking a flier on a seventh-round pass-catcher in addition to an earlier pick at the position. All in all, wide receiver is something the Steelers absolutely have to address in the upcoming draft.

Andrew Wilbar: A more practical question may be “How many receivers will the Steelers draft?” If the Steelers do not come away with a receiver by the end of Friday, I will be not only shocked, but thoroughly disappointed. I am afraid the run on receivers will occur between picks 20 and 45, which could put the Steelers in a bind picking at 52. If Skyy Moore is there, I would be somewhat surprised if the Steelers passed on him, but I am not sure whether he will be available or not.

If Moore is gone, two names to watch at pick 52 are John Metchie III and Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson would be a reach in the second round, but he is a versatile weapon I could see Matt Canada having an affinity for. If they decide to double-dip at the position, Isaiah Weston could be in play on day three. The Steelers reportedly have interest in him, and his testing numbers are similar to those of Martavis Bryant.

Do you think the Steelers should acquire an receiver this offseason? If so, when and how should they do it? Let us know your thoughts by voting in the poll and commenting down below.