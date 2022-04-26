Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: What have you done for me lately?

We throw away toys and tools and what have you when we are done with them. Some fans do that with athletes, completely disregarding their feelings. That needs to stop. Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all how some fans and media treat players like objects and less like people.

News and Notes

The discarding of players by fans and media

A visit from Britsburgh Owen, Voice from Across the Pond

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: The Fourth Annual BTSC Live Chat Mock Draft

With three days to go before the NFL Draft, BTSC extends Mock Draft Monday as Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White unveil the mock to end all mocks, the BTSC Hangover Live Draft. Check it all out on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The live chat at BTSC make the first 20 selection in the NFL Draft

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What type of players could the Steelers be looking for at each position and when?

There are so much talent vying for selection in the NFL Draft. But what type of players exactly are the Steelers checking out at each position? Geoffery Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What traits do the Steelers look at at each position?

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE