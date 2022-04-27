Steelers 7-Round Mock Drafts: Dreams vs. Reality

Every year, I do a dreams vs. reality mock draft comparison. One mock draft is what I would consider the perfect draft scenario for the Steelers, while the other is what I think will actually happen. This year, I am combining that article with another article I do every year: the mock draft simulator comparison.

Today, I will be doing one mock draft from each of the six main simulators: The Draft Network, Pro Football Network, NFL Mock Draft Database, Pro Football Focus, Walk the Mock, and Fanspeak. We will look at the results from each and determine which mocks are pure dreams, and which ones could actually happen. I will also add my “perfect scenario” mock draft to the mix, which I shared on this week’s episode of the Steelers Draft Fix podcast with Jeremy Betz. Be sure to check it out this Tuesday.

This article is supposed to be fun, but you will need to use your imagination on some of these. If you have your own perfect scenario for the Steelers, be sure to share it in the comment section below.

Let’s get to the mocks!

Andrew’s Dream Mock Draft

I agree with Shannon White in that the Steelers should entertain a Diontae Johnson trade, considering how high the value of proven wide receivers currently is. With the way the Steelers draft receivers, they could easily replace him, and they could likely get an early day two pick in the process. Here is what my ideal draft would look like.

1:20- Malik Willis | QB | Liberty

**TRADE Diontae Johnson to the New York Jets for pick 38**

2:38- Andrew Booth, Jr. | CB | Clemson

2:52- Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

**TRADE pick 84 to the San Francisco 49ers for picks 105, 171, and a 2023 5th round pick**

3:105- Tyquan Thornton | WR | Baylor

4:138- Dare Rosenthal | OT | Kentucky

5:171- Damone Clark | ILB | LSU

6:208- Jesse Luketa | EDGE | Penn State

7:225- Eyioma Uwazurike | DL | Iowa State

7:241- Isaiah Pola-Mao | S | USC

UDFA: Darrell Baker, Jr. | CB | Georgia Southern

UDFA: Tyrese Robinson | G | Oklahoma

UDFA: Joshua Ezeudu | G | North Carolina

UDFA: Greg Junior | CB | Ouachita Baptist

UDFA: Quentin Lake | S | UCLA

Poll Which mock draft gave the Steelers the best haul? Andrew’s Perfect Scenario

The Draft Network

Pro Football Network

NFL Mock Draft Database

Walk The Mock

Pro Football Focus

Fanspeak vote view results 0% Andrew’s Perfect Scenario (0 votes)

0% The Draft Network (0 votes)

0% Pro Football Network (0 votes)

0% NFL Mock Draft Database (0 votes)

0% Walk The Mock (0 votes)

0% Pro Football Focus (0 votes)

0% Fanspeak (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Draft Network

I have never been a huge fan of TDN’s rankings, but it provides realistic projections as to who could be available when a given team is on the clock. I did not pay to have trading capabilities, which means the Steelers only have their current seven picks in this simulation. Here are the results.

For those who do not have a way to zoom in on the selections, the picks in this mock are as follows: Charles Cross, Roger McCreary, Alec Pierce, Daniel Bellinger, Eyioma Uwazurike, Bailey Zappe, and Luiji Vilain. The only unrealistic picks in this mock are Cross and Zappe. I do not see Cross getting outside the top 15 picks, and Zappe is firmly in the mix to be the sixth quarterback off the board and a late day-two pick. Other than that, this mock seemed fairly realistic.

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network’s simulator is probably my favorite one, because it not only allows you to propose trades for free, but it also sends trade offers to you. In this mock, I made one trade, sending picks 20 and 138 to the Chiefs for picks 29 and 50. As it pertains to the actual selections, PFN has Tyler Smith listed as a tackle, but I expect him to move inside to guard. While guard is not necessarily a huge team need, the value may be too good to pass up if he falls to pick 50. Let’s see the full results for the Steelers.

NFL Mock Draft Database

I like the free trades on NFL Mock Draft Database, but it is easy to manipulate the system, as you can usually trade down one spot at a time in the first round, regardless of who you are trading with, and pick up at least a fourth-round pick each time you do it. I did three trades, all of which were small trade-backs in round 1. Here are the full results.

Traded pick 20 to NE for picks 21, 127, and 170

Traded pick 21 to GB for picks 22 and 132

Traded pick 22 to DAL for picks 24, 129, and 193

Walk The Mock

Walk The Mock has several impressive new features that make it a much more interesting simulator. The rankings are a little questionable, and the free trade feature does not exactly improve the realism of it, but it is a fun simulator to use. I would definitely put this one in the “dream” category, though.

Pro Football Focus

While I highly dislike PFF’s simulator as a whole, I do like the fact that you can involve players in trades. In this mock, I traded Diontae Johnson to the New York Jets for the 38th selection, and I also moved back twice in the first round while sliding back once in the second. Here are the full results.

Fanspeak

Fanspeak has Zach Tom listed as a center, but I have him listed as a tackle in my own rankings. There are no free trades on Fanspeak either, so we are just rolling with the seven picks the Steelers currently have. Let’s see how it played out.

Which mock draft simulation was your favorite? Which one do you think is most realistic? What would be your dream scenario for the Steelers? Let us know your thoughts on this by voting on the poll and commenting down below, and stay tuned to BTSC for all the news and notes leading up to the NFL Draft!