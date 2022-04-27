All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Draft Fix: Rumors, Ideal Scenarios, and Draft Locks

There’s going to be a ton of noise all the way up until the Steelers make their latest selection in the NFL Draft. Join Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they sift through the rumors, the best and worst possibilities and what they think to be locks. All of this and more on BTSC’s Steelers Draft Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Rumors, Ideal Scenarios, and Draft Locks

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: The evolution of the Steelers 2022 draft

This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show with BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and his older brother Rich.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The evolution of the Steelers draft from their playoff exit to now

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: What does a successful Steelers draft look like?

There are so many scenarios possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. But what would a successful draft look like? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The makings of a successful draft

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

