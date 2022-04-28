2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

The NFL draft is finally getting it’s time in Las Vegas. After getting a wonderful view of Roger Goodell‘s basement as he announced picks with all the draftees in their respective homes in 2020 when the draft was originally scheduled in Nevada, the stage is set in Vegas this year. Look on the bright side, at least it isn’t in Cleveland like in 2021.

The 2022 draft looks to be business as usual for the Pittsburgh Steelers , but with not having a franchise quarterback expected to start the season under head coach Mike Tomlin, it makes predicting what direction the Steelers will go even more difficult. With so much uncertainty starting with the very first pick, there are so many different ways the draft could fall this year.

So you don’t miss any of the action, listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL draft, which rounds will be drafted when, and the various place you can watch or listen to the draft.

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online: Fubo (Click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire draft), Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV stream, Hulu with live TV

ESPN app or ESPN+: Click HERE to watch LIVE!

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Thursday April 28, 2022

8 PM EST Round 1 (picks 1-32)

Behind The Steel Curtain will be doing a live broadcast on the BTSC Radio YouTube channel following the Steelers first selection. Make sure you subscribe to the channel HERE and turn on notifications to be alerted to the live broadcasts. There will also be a breaking news podcast on our audio platforms immediately following the selection.

Friday April 29, 2022

7 PM EST Rounds 2 & 3 (picks 33- 105)

Behind The Steel Curtain will be doing live broadcasts on the BTSC Radio YouTube channel Friday night for a recap and breakdown after each pick. Make sure you subscribe to the channel HERE and turn on notifications to be alerted to the live broadcasts. There will also be a breaking news podcast on our audio platforms immediately following each selection.

Saturday April 30, 2022

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 106- 262)

Behind The Steel Curtain will be doing a live broadcast on the BTSC Radio YouTube channel following each pick. Make sure you subscribe to the channel HERE and turn on notifications to be alerted to the live broadcast. Just like the first two days, there will also be a breaking news podcast on our audio platforms immediately following each selection.