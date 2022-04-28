Should the Steelers select a cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC Big Board crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the big board. This week, we are going over this year’s class of cornerbacks and whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will want to draft that position in April.

If you have thoughts as to whether or not the Steelers should draft an cornerback, let us know in the comment section below. Let’s see what our resident draft analysts have to say.

Ryland B.: I believe that cornerback is an extremely underrated draft need for the 2022 Steelers. Sure, the team has a poor record of drafting corners, but they’ve shown solid improvement over the past few years in terms of developing young defensive backs. Pittsburgh is also in a prime spot to add a rookie corner. Levi Wallace, Akhello Witherspoon, and Cam Sutton are all good to decent CB2’s, meaning that there’s a clear need for a CB1, but they won’t have to immediately rush a rookie into the lineup.

The Steelers are in a conference where they have to play the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals (twice a year), meaning that having an excellent secondary is paramount to countering such elite offenses. I think the first round is an great place to take a rookie corner like Andrew Booth or Kaiir Elam if the Steelers don’t like the quarterbacks available. It’s a deep class at the position, meaning that the some talent could be found in the middle rounds as well.

Andrew Wilbar: This is another position I can almost guarantee the Steelers add someone at. Andrew Booth, Jr. is my guy in the first round if the Steelers cannot land Malik Willis, and from what I have heard, his stock is beginning to drop. This could allow the Steelers to move back a few picks and still secure him. On day two, Marcus Jones could be in play if he happens to slip to round three. He, along with Jack Jones and Dacobie Durant, could be in play in the middle rounds if the Steelers see nickel corner as a bigger need than boundary corner. Later on day three, keep an eye on Darrell Baker, Jr. and Greg Junior, two of my favorite late-round sleepers. Germany’s Marcel Dabo would be an interesting selection in the later rounds as well.

There are plenty of corners for the Steelers to look at, but not every corner fits what the Steelers need. It will be interesting to see how the Steelers decide to attack it.

Do you think the Steelers should acquire an cornerback this offseason? If so, when and how should they do it? Let us know your thoughts by voting in the poll and commenting down below.