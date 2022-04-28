2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: 7 Rounds, 262 Picks, and a new Steelers QB

We made it! The NFL Draft is finally kicking off tonight in Las Vegas, and nobody is more excited than yours truly. This is my favorite event on the sports calendar every year, as the anticipation, suspense, and hope of each selection create a must-see event for die-hard fans like myself. Tonight, we will finally know how the first round shakes out.

Do not forget, however, that there is more to the draft than just the first round. In fact, I would argue that days two and three are more important than round one. Even in a draft such as this one, where the amount of sure-fire first-round picks seems to be lower than in previous drafts, there are a multitude of high-upside prospects available in rounds two through four. Mel Kiper has stated this for years, and it is true. There may not be much firepower at the top this year, but the depth is still there.

Because of the importance of all selections in the draft, I always extend my final mock draft to a full seven-round projection. This year, the Steelers are currently slated to have seven picks. However, when you combine the “Malik Willis to Pittsburgh” rumors with the “Packers and Chiefs want to trade up for a receiver” rumors, it would seem reasonable to believe Pittsburgh could wind up with more, or fewer, than seven selections when all is said and done.

Personally, if the Steelers love Malik Willis and can trade up with a team by only giving up pick 20 and a 2022 second rounder, I would be okay with it, despite my animosity for trading away precious draft capital. However, if Malik Willis goes higher than I expect, I would love to trade back and acquire more picks in rounds two through five, the range where the strength of this draft lies in.

As always, these mock drafts are a projection of what I am predicting will happen, not what I necessarily want to happen. Trades are projected, like usual.

If you would like a printable version of my top 400 NFL Draft prospect rankings to use as a source while watching the draft, you can access and print the rankings by clicking on the link below. If this feature is helpful in any way, drop a comment about it in the comment section below, and I will create one next year as well.

Click HERE to access Andrew’s 2022 NFL Draft Player Rankings

Here we go, my fellow NFL Draft junkies! The moment of truth has arrived. If you have any thoughts about a selection in this mock draft, be sure to comment down below with your thoughts.

Let’s take a look at my final, seven-round, trade-crazed, 5.0 mock draft for the 2022 NFL Draft cycle.

Round 1

1. Jaguars- Travon Walker | EDGE | Georgia

Other Possibilities: A. Hutchinson, I. Ekwonu

2. Lions- Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan

Other Possibilities: T. Walker, M. Willis, K. Thibodeaux

3. Texans- Derek Stingley, Jr. | CB | LSU

Other Possibilities: A. Gardner, K. Thibodeaux, T. Walker

4. Jets- Ikem Ekwonu | OL | North Carolina State

Other Possibilities: A. Gardner, K. Thibodeaux, J. Johnson

5. Giants- Charles Cross | OT | Mississippi State

Other Possibilities: A. Gardner, E. Neal, K. Thibodeaux

6. Panthers- Evan Neal | OT | Alabama

Other Possibilities: I. Ekwonu, C. Cross, K. Pickett, M. Willis

7. Giants- Ahmad Gardner | CB | Cincinnati

Other Possibilities: E. Neal, K. Thibodeaux, J. Johnson

8. Falcons- Kayvon Thibodeaux | EDGE | Oregon

Other Possibilities: D. London, G. Wilson, J. Johnson

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Seahawks receive Eagles 1st and 2nd round picks)

9. Eagles- Jameson Williams | WR | Alabama

Other Possibilities: J. Davis, D. Stingley, T. McDuffie

**PROJECTED TRADE** (49ers trade Deebo Samuel to Jets for picks 10, 38, and 146)

**PROJECTED TRADE** (49ers receive Saints 1st and 3rd round picks and a 2023 3rd round pick)

10. Saints- Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State

Other Possibilities: K. Pickett, M. Willis, J. Williams

11. Commanders- Chris Olave | WR | Ohio State

Other Possibilities: D. London, K. Hamilton

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Vikings receive Chargers 1st, 3rd, and 5th round picks)

12. Chargers- Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa

Other Possibilities: J. Davis, C. Olave, D. Lloyd

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Texans receive Steelers 1st round pick and 2022 2nd round pick)

13. Steelers- Malik Willis | QB | Liberty

There is a strong possibility the Steelers will not need to trade up for Willis. In fact, the more I hear, the more I believe he may still be available for the taking at pick 20. However, if the Steelers love Willis as much as the rumors indicate, they will probably not want to take any chances at missing out on him. My instincts have told me not to buy the rumors about the Saints taking a quarterback, but I imagine the Steelers will still try to get ahead of them if Malik Willis is their guy. Trading up five to seven picks also prevents a team at the end of the round from trading up ahead of the Steelers.

I am not going into much detail with Willis, as I have spoken about Willis at nauseum during the process. However, if he goes higher than I anticipate, do not be surprised if one of Kyle Hamilton and Jordan Davis falls into the Steelers’ lap at 20. I do not want Hamilton, but the Steelers have shown interest. I think the best move outside of taking Willis would be to try to trade back a few picks and select Andrew Booth, Jr., who has the potential to become a lockdown corner early in his career.

Other Possibilities: K. Hamilton, J. Davis, K. Pickett, A. Booth, D. Ridder

14. Ravens- Jermaine Johnson | EDGE | Florida State

Other Possibilities: T. Penning, D. Hill, J. Davis, T. McDuffie

15. Seahawks*- Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia

Other Possibilities: T. Penning, J. Johnson, K. Thibodeaux, K. Hamilton

16. 49ers*- Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame

Other Possibilities: G. Wilson, D. London, T. McDuffie, Z. Johnson

17. Vikings*- Trent McDuffie | CB | Washington

Other Possibilities: K. Hamilton, D. Hill, D. Stingley

18. Eagles- George Karlaftis | EDGE | Purdue

Other Possibilities: D. Wyatt, D. Hill, K. Hamilton, D. Lloyd, T. McDuffie, J. Davis, K. Gordon, Q. Walker

19. Saints- Tyler Smith | OL | Tulsa

Other Possibilities: K. Pickett, M. Willis, D. London, J. Dotson

20. Texans*- Drake London | WR | USC

Other Possibilities: K. Hamilton, D. Hill, J. Dotson

21. Patriots- Andrew Booth, Jr. | CB | Clemson

Other Possibilities: K. Gordon, J. Dotson, T. Burks, C. Watson, Q. Walker, D. Hill

22. Packers- Treylon Burks | WR | Arkansas

Other Possibilities: J. Dotson, C. Watson, D. London, T. Smith, D. Lloyd

23. Cardinals- Jahan Dotson | WR | Penn State

Other Possibilities: D. Ojabo, K. Elam, A. Booth, Jr., K. Gordon, Z. Johnson

24. Cowboys- Zion Johnson | G | Boston College

Other Possibilities: K. Green, T. Burks, T. Smith, D. Lloyd, N. Dean, G. Karlaftis

25. Bills- Kyler Gordon | CB | Washington

Other Possibilities: A. Booth, Jr., K. Elam, B. Hall, J. Dotson, G. Pickens, Z. Johnson, K. Green

26. Titans- Kenyon Green | G | Texas A&M

Other Possibilities: Z. Johnson, J. Dotson, C. Watson, Q. Walker, D. Lloyd

27. Buccaneers- Perrion Winfrey | DL | Oklahoma

Other Possibilities: T. Jones, D. Wyatt, K. Green

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Packers receive Panthers 5th round pick (149) and 2023 1st round pick)

28. Panthers- Kenny Pickett | QB | Pittsburgh

Other Possibilities: D. Ridder, M. Corral

29. Chiefs- Boye Mafe | EDGE | Minnesota

Other Possibilities: J. Dotson, A. Booth, Jr., K. Gordon

30. Chiefs- George Pickens | WR | Georgia

Other Possibilities: G. Karlaftis, L. Cine, J. Pitre

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Bengals receive Seahawks 2nd (40) and 4th round picks and a 2023 4th round pick)

31. Seahawks- Matt Corral | QB | Ole Miss

Other Possibilities: D. Ridder, K. Elam, B. Raimann

32. Lions- Quay Walker | ILB | Georgia

Other Possibilities: D. Hill, L. Cine, N. Dean, C. Watson, J. Dotson, G. Pickens

Round 2

33. Jaguars- Lewis Cine | S | Georgia

34. Lions- Daxton Hill | S | Michigan

35. Jets- David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan

36. Giants- Arnold Ebiketie | EDGE | Penn State

37. Texans- Logan Hall | DL | Houston

38. 49ers*- Christian Watson | WR | North Dakota State

39. Bears- Alec Pierce | WR | Cincinnati

40. Bengals*- Kaiir Elam | CB | Florida

41. Seahawks- Devin Lloyd | ILB | Utah

42. Colts- John Metchie III | WR | Alabama

43. Falcons- Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati

44. Browns- Devonte Wyatt | DT | Georgia

45. Ravens- Travis Jones | DT | Connecticut

46. Vikings- Cole Strange | G/C | Chattanooga

47. Commanders- Jaquan Brisker | S | Penn State

48. Bears- Joshua Ezeudu | G | North Carolina

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Saints receive Giants 3rd (67), 4th, and 5th round picks)

49. Giants- Nakobe Dean | ILB | Georgia

50. Chiefs- Jalen Pitre | S | Baylor

51. Seahawks*- Tyler Linderbaum | C | Iowa

52. Steelers- Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

53. Packers- Luke Goedeke | OT/G | Central Michigan

54. Patriots- Troy Andersen | ILB | Montana State

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Cardinals receive Chiefs 2nd (62) and 4th (135) round picks)

55. Chiefs- Roger McCreary | CB | Auburn

56. Cowboys- Nicholas Petit-Frere | OT | Ohio State

57. Bills- Breece Hall | RB | Iowa State

58. Falcons- Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis

59. Packers- Drake Jackson | EDGE | USC

60. Buccaneers- Dylan Parham | G/C | Memphis

61. 49ers- DeAngelo Malone | EDGE | Western Kentucky

62. Cardinals- Myjai Sanders | EDGE | Cincinnati

63. Bengals- Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington State

64. Broncos- Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

Round 3

65. Jaguars- Jalen Tolbert | WR | South Alabama

66. Lions- Wan’Dale Robinson | WR | Kentucky

67. Saints*- DeMarvin Leal | DL | Texas A&M

68. Texans- Christian Harris | ILB | Alabama

69. Jets- Channing Tindall | ILB | Georgia

70. Jaguars- Leo Chenal | ILB | Wisconsin

71. Bears- Cameron Jurgens | C | Nebraska

72. Seahawks- Cameron Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska

73. Colts- Bernard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

74. Falcons- James Cook | RB | Georgia

75. Broncos- Chad Muma | ILB | Wyoming

76. Ravens- Darian Kinnard | OT/G | Kentucky

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Vikings receive Buccaneers 3rd round pick and 2023 4th round pick)

77. Buccaneers- Isaiah Spiller | RB | Texas A&M

78. Browns- Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State

79. Vikings*- Cameron Thomas | DL | San Diego State

80. Texans- Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State

81. Giants- Jamaree Salyer | G | Georgia

82. Falcons- Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

83. Eagles- Darrian Beavers | ILB | Cincinnati

84. Steelers- Marcus Jones | CB | Houston

85. Patriots- Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada

86. Raiders- Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Cardinals receive Commanders’ 4th and 2023 4th round pick)

87. Commanders- Sam Howell | QB | North Carolina

88. Cowboys- David Bell | WR | Purdue

89. Bills- Sean Rhyan | G | UCLA

90. Titans- Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

91. Vikings*- Danny Gray | WR | SMU

92. Packers- Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

93. 49ers- Marquis Hayes | G | Oklahoma

94. Chiefs- Phidarian Mathis | DT | Alabama

95. Bengals- Matthew Butler | DT | Tennessee

96. Broncos- Nik Bonitto | EDGE | Oklahoma

97. Lions- Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State

98. 49ers*- Velus Jones, Jr. | WR | Tennessee

99. Browns- Dominique Robinson | EDGE | Miami (OH)

100. Ravens- Chase Lucas | CB | Arizona State

101. Eagles- Nick Cross | S | Maryland

102. Dolphins- Brandon Smith | ILB | Penn State

103. Chiefs- Tyquan Thornton | WR | Baylor

104. Rams- Jordan Stout | P | Penn State

105. 49ers- Alontae Taylor | CB | Tennessee

Round 4

106. Jaguars- Greg Dulcich | TE | UCLA

107. Texans- Zach Tom | OT | Wake Forest

108. Texans- Kerby Joseph | S | Illinois

109. Bengals*- Sam Williams | EDGE | Ole Miss

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Ravens receive Titans 4th and 5th round picks)

110. Titans- Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

111. Jets- Coby Bryant | CB | Cincinnati

112. Saints*- Dane Belton | S | Iowa

113. Cardinals*- Jerome Ford | RB | Cincinnati

114. Falcons- Samore Toure | WR | Nebraska

115. Broncos- DaRon Bland | CB | Fresno State

116. Broncos- Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah

117. Jets- Tycen Anderson | S | Toledo

118. Browns- JT Woods | S | Baylor

119. Ravens- Kyle Phillips | WR | UCLA

120. Saints- Ed Ingram | G | LSU

121. Chiefs- Eric Johnson | DT | Missouri State

122. Colts- Spencer Burford | OT/G | UTSA

123. Chargers- Jerreth Sterns | WR | Western Kentucky

124. Eagles- Jalyn Armour-Davis | CB | Alabama

125. Dolphins- Sterling Weatherford | S | Miami (OH)

126. Raiders- Devin Harper | ILB | Oklahoma State

127. Patriots- Thayer Munford | OT/G | Ohio State

128. Ravens- Joey Blount | S | Virginia

129. Cowboys- Adam Anderson | EDGE | Georgia

130. Bills- Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina

131. Titans- Luiji Vilain | EDGE | Wake Forest

132. Packers- Isaiah Weston | WR | Northern Iowa

133. Buccaneers- Kellen Diesch | OT | Arizona State

134. 49ers- Brian Robinson, Jr. | RB | Alabama

135. Cardinals*- Martin Emerson | CB | Mississippi State

136. Bengals- Charlie Kolar | TE | Iowa State

137. Panthers- Chris Paul | G | Tulsa

138. Steelers- Max Mitchell | OT | Louisiana

139. Ravens- Jeremy Ruckert | TE | Ohio State

140. Packers- Brian Asamoah II | ILB | Oklahoma

141. Ravens- Chasen Hines | G/C | LSU

142. Rams- Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

143. Titans- Daniel Bellinger | TE | San Diego State

Round 5

144. Panthers- Justyn Ross | WR | Clemson

145. Broncos- Matt Araiza | P | San Diego State

146. Jets- Hassan Haskins | RB | Michigan

147. Saints*- Bailey Zappe | QB | Western Kentucky

148. Bears- Kingsley Enagbare | DE | South Carolina

149. Packers*- Matt Henningsen | DL | Wisconsin

150. Bears- Tre Turner | WR | Virginia Tech

151. Falcons- Zachary Thomas | OT | San Diego State

152. Seahawks- Ryan Van Denmark | OT | Connecticut

153. Seahawks- Dameon Pierce | RB | Florida

154. Eagles- Matt Waletzko | OT | North Dakota

155. Cowboys- D’Marco Jackson | ILB | Appalachian State

156. Vikings- Pierre Strong, Jr. | RB | South Dakota State

157. Jaguars- Damarri Mathis | CB/S | Pittsburgh

158. Patriots- Joshua Paschal | DL | Kentucky

159. Colts- Bryan Cook | S | Cincinnati

160. Chargers- Rachaad White | RB | Arizona State

161. Saints- Master Teague | RB | Ohio State

162. Eagles- Neil Farrell, Jr. | DT | LSU

163. Jets- Amare Barno | EDGE | Virginia Tech

164. Raiders- Chris Hinton | DT | Michigan

165. Raiders- Tariq Castro-Fields | CB | Penn State

166. Eagles- Jashaun Corbin | RB | Florida State

167. Cowboys- Rasheed Walker | OT | Penn State

168. Bills- Vederian Lowe | OT | Illinois

169. Ravens*- Malcolm Rodriguez | ILB | Oklahoma State

170. Texans- Isaiah Thomas | EDGE | Oklahoma

171. Packers- Cordale Flott | CB | LSU

172. 49ers- Jayden Peevy | DT | Texas A&M

173. Giants- Zachary Carter | DL | Florida

174. Bengals- Kyren Williams | RB | Notre Dame

175. Rams- Lecitus Smith | G | Virginia Tech

176. Cowboys- Cole Kelley | QB | Southeast Louisiana

177. Lions- Sincere McCormick | RB | UTSA

178. Cowboys- Cade Otton | TE | Washington

179. Colts- Decobie Durant | CB | South Carolina State

Round 6

180. Jaguars- Ty Chandler | RB | North Carolina

181. Lions- Kevin Austin, Jr. | WR | Notre Dame

182. Giants- Devin Cochran | OT | Georgia Tech

183. Patriots- Andrew Stueber | OT/G | Michigan

184. Vikings- Derion Kendrick | CB | Clemson

185. Bills- Jack Sanborn | ILB | Wisconsin

186. Bears- Jake Ferguson | TE | Wisconsin

187. 49ers- Mykael Wright | CB | Oregon

188. Jaguars- Dare Rosenthal | OT | Kentucky

189. Commanders- Damone Clark | ILB | LSU

190. Falcons- Noah Elliss | DT | Idaho

191. Vikings- Christopher Allen | EDGE | Alabama

192. Vikings- Jalen Nailor | WR | Michigan State

193. Cowboys- Mario Goodrich | CB | Clemson

194. Saints- Jaquarii Roberson | WR | Wake Forest

195. Chargers- Benjie Franklin | CB | Tarleton State

196. Ravens- Tyreke Smith | EDGE | Ohio State

197. Jaguars- Luke Fortner | G | Kentucky

198. Jaguars- Reggie Roberson, Jr. | WR | SMU

199. Panthers- Jack Jones | CB | Arizona State

200. Patriots- Alex Wright | EDGE | UAB

201. Cardinals- JoJo Domann | ILB | Nebraska

202. Browns- Cade York | K | LSU

203. Bills- Verone McKinley | S | Oregon

204. Titans- Andrew Mevis | K | Iowa State

205. Texans- Joshua Jobe | CB | Alabama

206. Broncos- Chris Oladokun | QB | South Dakota State

207. Texans- Haskell Garrett | DT | Ohio State

208. Steelers- Connor Heyward | FB | Michigan State

209. Bengals- Eiyoma Uwazurike | DT | Iowa State

210. Patriots- Markquese Bell | S | Florida A&M

211. Rams- Myron Cunningham | OT/G | Arkansas

212. Rams- Tyler Badie | RB | Missouri

213. Falcons- Alec Lindstrom | G/C | Boston College

214. Chargers- Tyree Johnson | EDGE | Texas A&M

215. Cardinals- Greg Junior | CB | Ouachita Baptist

216. Colts- Cam’Ron Harris | RB | Miami

217. Lions- Derrick Deese, Jr. | TE | San Jose State

218. Rams- Bubba Bolden | S | Miami

219. Titans- Tyler Vrabel | OT | Boston College

220. 49ers- Bam Olaseni | OT | Utah

221. 49ers- Chig Okonkwo | TE | Maryland

Round 7

222. Jaguars- Kalon Barnes | CB | Baylor

223. Browns- Akayleb Evans | CB | Missouri

224. Dolphins- Owen Carney, Jr. | EDGE | Illinois

225. Steelers- Jesse Luketa | EDGE | Penn State

226. Bengals- Marcel Dabo | CB | Germany

227. Raiders- Jason Poe | G | Mercer

228. Packers- Matt Allen | C | Michigan State

229. Seahawks- Terrel Bernard | LB | Baylor

230. Commanders- Abram Smith | RB | Baylor

231. Bills- Jaylen Watson | CB | Washington State

232. Broncos- Glen Logan | DT | LSU

233. Chiefs- Josh Onujiogu | EDGE | Framingham State

234. Broncos- Erik Ezukanma | WR | Texas Tech

235. Jaguars- Ty Fryfogle | WR | Indiana

236. Chargers- Tayland Humphrey | DT | Lousiana

237. Eagles- Mike Rose | ILB | Iowa State

238. Rams- Cordell Volson | OT | North Dakota State

239. Colts- Zach VanValkenberg | DE | Iowa

240. Commanders- Tony Adams | CB | Illinois

241. Steelers- Isaiah Pola-Mao | S | USC

242. Panthers- Smoke Monday | S | Auburn

243. Chiefs- Mark Robinson | ILB | Ole Miss

244. Cardinals- Quentin Lake | S | UCLA

245. Patriots- Darrell Baker, Jr. | CB | Georgia Southern

246. Browns- Ellis Brooks | ILB | Penn State

247. Dolphins- Jake Camarda | P | Georgia

248. Buccaneers- Savon Scarver | WR | Utah State

249. Packers- Gabe Brkic | K | Oklahoma

250. Vikings- Kyron Johnson | EDGE | Kansas

251. Chiefs- Austin Delucus | OT/G | LSU

252. Bengals- Percy Butler | S | Louisiana

253. Rams- Lucas Krull | TE | Pittsburgh

254. Chargers- Brad Hawkins | S | Michigan

255. Chargers- Gerrit Prince | TE | UAB

256. Cardinals- Dareke Young | WR | Lenoir-Rhyne

257. Cardinals- Faion Hicks | CB | Wisconsin

258. Packers- Leon O’Neal, Jr. | S | Texas A&M

259. Chiefs- Dawson Deaton | C | Texas Tech

260. Chargers- Prince Emili | DL | Penn

261. Buccaneers- Isaiah Graham-Mobley | ILB | Boston College

262. 49ers- Brock Purdy | QB | Iowa State

There you have it, Steelers fans. What are your initial thoughts? Would you be on board with Malik Willis? Do you like the Steelers’ selections on Day 2? Could any of these Day 3 projections be an ideal fit? Who do you think the Steelers select with their picks? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!