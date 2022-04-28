2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: 7 Rounds, 262 Picks, and a new Steelers QB

We made it! The NFL Draft is finally kicking off tonight in Las Vegas, and nobody is more excited than yours truly. This is my favorite event on the sports calendar every year, as the anticipation, suspense, and hope of each selection create a must-see event for die-hard fans like myself. Tonight, we will finally know how the first round shakes out.
Do not forget, however, that there is more to the draft than just the first round. In fact, I would argue that days two and three are more important than round one. Even in a draft such as this one, where the amount of sure-fire first-round picks seems to be lower than in previous drafts, there are a multitude of high-upside prospects available in rounds two through four. Mel Kiper has stated this for years, and it is true. There may not be much firepower at the top this year, but the depth is still there.
Because of the importance of all selections in the draft, I always extend my final mock draft to a full seven-round projection. This year, the Steelers are currently slated to have seven picks. However, when you combine the “Malik Willis to Pittsburgh” rumors with the “Packers and Chiefs want to trade up for a receiver” rumors, it would seem reasonable to believe Pittsburgh could wind up with more, or fewer, than seven selections when all is said and done.
Personally, if the Steelers love Malik Willis and can trade up with a team by only giving up pick 20 and a 2022 second rounder, I would be okay with it, despite my animosity for trading away precious draft capital. However, if Malik Willis goes higher than I expect, I would love to trade back and acquire more picks in rounds two through five, the range where the strength of this draft lies in.
As always, these mock drafts are a projection of what I am predicting will happen, not what I necessarily want to happen. Trades are projected, like usual.
If you would like a printable version of my top 400 NFL Draft prospect rankings to use as a source while watching the draft, you can access and print the rankings by clicking on the link below. If this feature is helpful in any way, drop a comment about it in the comment section below, and I will create one next year as well.
Click HERE to access Andrew’s 2022 NFL Draft Player Rankings
Here we go, my fellow NFL Draft junkies! The moment of truth has arrived. If you have any thoughts about a selection in this mock draft, be sure to comment down below with your thoughts.
Let’s take a look at my final, seven-round, trade-crazed, 5.0 mock draft for the 2022 NFL Draft cycle.
Round 1
1. Jaguars- Travon Walker | EDGE | Georgia
Other Possibilities: A. Hutchinson, I. Ekwonu
2. Lions- Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan
Other Possibilities: T. Walker, M. Willis, K. Thibodeaux
3. Texans- Derek Stingley, Jr. | CB | LSU
Other Possibilities: A. Gardner, K. Thibodeaux, T. Walker
4. Jets- Ikem Ekwonu | OL | North Carolina State
Other Possibilities: A. Gardner, K. Thibodeaux, J. Johnson
5. Giants- Charles Cross | OT | Mississippi State
Other Possibilities: A. Gardner, E. Neal, K. Thibodeaux
6. Panthers- Evan Neal | OT | Alabama
Other Possibilities: I. Ekwonu, C. Cross, K. Pickett, M. Willis
7. Giants- Ahmad Gardner | CB | Cincinnati
Other Possibilities: E. Neal, K. Thibodeaux, J. Johnson
8. Falcons- Kayvon Thibodeaux | EDGE | Oregon
Other Possibilities: D. London, G. Wilson, J. Johnson
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Seahawks receive Eagles 1st and 2nd round picks)
9. Eagles- Jameson Williams | WR | Alabama
Other Possibilities: J. Davis, D. Stingley, T. McDuffie
**PROJECTED TRADE** (49ers trade Deebo Samuel to Jets for picks 10, 38, and 146)
**PROJECTED TRADE** (49ers receive Saints 1st and 3rd round picks and a 2023 3rd round pick)
10. Saints- Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State
Other Possibilities: K. Pickett, M. Willis, J. Williams
11. Commanders- Chris Olave | WR | Ohio State
Other Possibilities: D. London, K. Hamilton
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Vikings receive Chargers 1st, 3rd, and 5th round picks)
12. Chargers- Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa
Other Possibilities: J. Davis, C. Olave, D. Lloyd
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Texans receive Steelers 1st round pick and 2022 2nd round pick)
13. Steelers- Malik Willis | QB | Liberty
There is a strong possibility the Steelers will not need to trade up for Willis. In fact, the more I hear, the more I believe he may still be available for the taking at pick 20. However, if the Steelers love Willis as much as the rumors indicate, they will probably not want to take any chances at missing out on him. My instincts have told me not to buy the rumors about the Saints taking a quarterback, but I imagine the Steelers will still try to get ahead of them if Malik Willis is their guy. Trading up five to seven picks also prevents a team at the end of the round from trading up ahead of the Steelers.
I am not going into much detail with Willis, as I have spoken about Willis at nauseum during the process. However, if he goes higher than I anticipate, do not be surprised if one of Kyle Hamilton and Jordan Davis falls into the Steelers’ lap at 20. I do not want Hamilton, but the Steelers have shown interest. I think the best move outside of taking Willis would be to try to trade back a few picks and select Andrew Booth, Jr., who has the potential to become a lockdown corner early in his career.
Other Possibilities: K. Hamilton, J. Davis, K. Pickett, A. Booth, D. Ridder
14. Ravens- Jermaine Johnson | EDGE | Florida State
Other Possibilities: T. Penning, D. Hill, J. Davis, T. McDuffie
15. Seahawks*- Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia
Other Possibilities: T. Penning, J. Johnson, K. Thibodeaux, K. Hamilton
16. 49ers*- Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame
Other Possibilities: G. Wilson, D. London, T. McDuffie, Z. Johnson
17. Vikings*- Trent McDuffie | CB | Washington
Other Possibilities: K. Hamilton, D. Hill, D. Stingley
18. Eagles- George Karlaftis | EDGE | Purdue
Other Possibilities: D. Wyatt, D. Hill, K. Hamilton, D. Lloyd, T. McDuffie, J. Davis, K. Gordon, Q. Walker
19. Saints- Tyler Smith | OL | Tulsa
Other Possibilities: K. Pickett, M. Willis, D. London, J. Dotson
20. Texans*- Drake London | WR | USC
Other Possibilities: K. Hamilton, D. Hill, J. Dotson
21. Patriots- Andrew Booth, Jr. | CB | Clemson
Other Possibilities: K. Gordon, J. Dotson, T. Burks, C. Watson, Q. Walker, D. Hill
22. Packers- Treylon Burks | WR | Arkansas
Other Possibilities: J. Dotson, C. Watson, D. London, T. Smith, D. Lloyd
23. Cardinals- Jahan Dotson | WR | Penn State
Other Possibilities: D. Ojabo, K. Elam, A. Booth, Jr., K. Gordon, Z. Johnson
24. Cowboys- Zion Johnson | G | Boston College
Other Possibilities: K. Green, T. Burks, T. Smith, D. Lloyd, N. Dean, G. Karlaftis
25. Bills- Kyler Gordon | CB | Washington
Other Possibilities: A. Booth, Jr., K. Elam, B. Hall, J. Dotson, G. Pickens, Z. Johnson, K. Green
26. Titans- Kenyon Green | G | Texas A&M
Other Possibilities: Z. Johnson, J. Dotson, C. Watson, Q. Walker, D. Lloyd
27. Buccaneers- Perrion Winfrey | DL | Oklahoma
Other Possibilities: T. Jones, D. Wyatt, K. Green
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Packers receive Panthers 5th round pick (149) and 2023 1st round pick)
28. Panthers- Kenny Pickett | QB | Pittsburgh
Other Possibilities: D. Ridder, M. Corral
29. Chiefs- Boye Mafe | EDGE | Minnesota
Other Possibilities: J. Dotson, A. Booth, Jr., K. Gordon
30. Chiefs- George Pickens | WR | Georgia
Other Possibilities: G. Karlaftis, L. Cine, J. Pitre
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Bengals receive Seahawks 2nd (40) and 4th round picks and a 2023 4th round pick)
31. Seahawks- Matt Corral | QB | Ole Miss
Other Possibilities: D. Ridder, K. Elam, B. Raimann
32. Lions- Quay Walker | ILB | Georgia
Other Possibilities: D. Hill, L. Cine, N. Dean, C. Watson, J. Dotson, G. Pickens
Round 2
33. Jaguars- Lewis Cine | S | Georgia
34. Lions- Daxton Hill | S | Michigan
35. Jets- David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan
36. Giants- Arnold Ebiketie | EDGE | Penn State
37. Texans- Logan Hall | DL | Houston
38. 49ers*- Christian Watson | WR | North Dakota State
39. Bears- Alec Pierce | WR | Cincinnati
40. Bengals*- Kaiir Elam | CB | Florida
41. Seahawks- Devin Lloyd | ILB | Utah
42. Colts- John Metchie III | WR | Alabama
43. Falcons- Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati
44. Browns- Devonte Wyatt | DT | Georgia
45. Ravens- Travis Jones | DT | Connecticut
46. Vikings- Cole Strange | G/C | Chattanooga
47. Commanders- Jaquan Brisker | S | Penn State
48. Bears- Joshua Ezeudu | G | North Carolina
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Saints receive Giants 3rd (67), 4th, and 5th round picks)
49. Giants- Nakobe Dean | ILB | Georgia
50. Chiefs- Jalen Pitre | S | Baylor
51. Seahawks*- Tyler Linderbaum | C | Iowa
52. Steelers- Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan
53. Packers- Luke Goedeke | OT/G | Central Michigan
54. Patriots- Troy Andersen | ILB | Montana State
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Cardinals receive Chiefs 2nd (62) and 4th (135) round picks)
55. Chiefs- Roger McCreary | CB | Auburn
56. Cowboys- Nicholas Petit-Frere | OT | Ohio State
57. Bills- Breece Hall | RB | Iowa State
58. Falcons- Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis
59. Packers- Drake Jackson | EDGE | USC
60. Buccaneers- Dylan Parham | G/C | Memphis
61. 49ers- DeAngelo Malone | EDGE | Western Kentucky
62. Cardinals- Myjai Sanders | EDGE | Cincinnati
63. Bengals- Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington State
64. Broncos- Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State
Round 3
65. Jaguars- Jalen Tolbert | WR | South Alabama
66. Lions- Wan’Dale Robinson | WR | Kentucky
67. Saints*- DeMarvin Leal | DL | Texas A&M
68. Texans- Christian Harris | ILB | Alabama
69. Jets- Channing Tindall | ILB | Georgia
70. Jaguars- Leo Chenal | ILB | Wisconsin
71. Bears- Cameron Jurgens | C | Nebraska
72. Seahawks- Cameron Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska
73. Colts- Bernard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan
74. Falcons- James Cook | RB | Georgia
75. Broncos- Chad Muma | ILB | Wyoming
76. Ravens- Darian Kinnard | OT/G | Kentucky
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Vikings receive Buccaneers 3rd round pick and 2023 4th round pick)
77. Buccaneers- Isaiah Spiller | RB | Texas A&M
78. Browns- Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State
79. Vikings*- Cameron Thomas | DL | San Diego State
80. Texans- Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State
81. Giants- Jamaree Salyer | G | Georgia
82. Falcons- Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA
83. Eagles- Darrian Beavers | ILB | Cincinnati
84. Steelers- Marcus Jones | CB | Houston
85. Patriots- Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada
86. Raiders- Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Cardinals receive Commanders’ 4th and 2023 4th round pick)
87. Commanders- Sam Howell | QB | North Carolina
88. Cowboys- David Bell | WR | Purdue
89. Bills- Sean Rhyan | G | UCLA
90. Titans- Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers
91. Vikings*- Danny Gray | WR | SMU
92. Packers- Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia
93. 49ers- Marquis Hayes | G | Oklahoma
94. Chiefs- Phidarian Mathis | DT | Alabama
95. Bengals- Matthew Butler | DT | Tennessee
96. Broncos- Nik Bonitto | EDGE | Oklahoma
97. Lions- Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State
98. 49ers*- Velus Jones, Jr. | WR | Tennessee
99. Browns- Dominique Robinson | EDGE | Miami (OH)
100. Ravens- Chase Lucas | CB | Arizona State
101. Eagles- Nick Cross | S | Maryland
102. Dolphins- Brandon Smith | ILB | Penn State
103. Chiefs- Tyquan Thornton | WR | Baylor
104. Rams- Jordan Stout | P | Penn State
105. 49ers- Alontae Taylor | CB | Tennessee
Round 4
106. Jaguars- Greg Dulcich | TE | UCLA
107. Texans- Zach Tom | OT | Wake Forest
108. Texans- Kerby Joseph | S | Illinois
109. Bengals*- Sam Williams | EDGE | Ole Miss
**PROJECTED TRADE** (Ravens receive Titans 4th and 5th round picks)
110. Titans- Carson Strong | QB | Nevada
111. Jets- Coby Bryant | CB | Cincinnati
112. Saints*- Dane Belton | S | Iowa
113. Cardinals*- Jerome Ford | RB | Cincinnati
114. Falcons- Samore Toure | WR | Nebraska
115. Broncos- DaRon Bland | CB | Fresno State
116. Broncos- Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah
117. Jets- Tycen Anderson | S | Toledo
118. Browns- JT Woods | S | Baylor
119. Ravens- Kyle Phillips | WR | UCLA
120. Saints- Ed Ingram | G | LSU
121. Chiefs- Eric Johnson | DT | Missouri State
122. Colts- Spencer Burford | OT/G | UTSA
123. Chargers- Jerreth Sterns | WR | Western Kentucky
124. Eagles- Jalyn Armour-Davis | CB | Alabama
125. Dolphins- Sterling Weatherford | S | Miami (OH)
126. Raiders- Devin Harper | ILB | Oklahoma State
127. Patriots- Thayer Munford | OT/G | Ohio State
128. Ravens- Joey Blount | S | Virginia
129. Cowboys- Adam Anderson | EDGE | Georgia
130. Bills- Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina
131. Titans- Luiji Vilain | EDGE | Wake Forest
132. Packers- Isaiah Weston | WR | Northern Iowa
133. Buccaneers- Kellen Diesch | OT | Arizona State
134. 49ers- Brian Robinson, Jr. | RB | Alabama
135. Cardinals*- Martin Emerson | CB | Mississippi State
136. Bengals- Charlie Kolar | TE | Iowa State
137. Panthers- Chris Paul | G | Tulsa
138. Steelers- Max Mitchell | OT | Louisiana
139. Ravens- Jeremy Ruckert | TE | Ohio State
140. Packers- Brian Asamoah II | ILB | Oklahoma
141. Ravens- Chasen Hines | G/C | LSU
142. Rams- Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State
143. Titans- Daniel Bellinger | TE | San Diego State
Round 5
144. Panthers- Justyn Ross | WR | Clemson
145. Broncos- Matt Araiza | P | San Diego State
146. Jets- Hassan Haskins | RB | Michigan
147. Saints*- Bailey Zappe | QB | Western Kentucky
148. Bears- Kingsley Enagbare | DE | South Carolina
149. Packers*- Matt Henningsen | DL | Wisconsin
150. Bears- Tre Turner | WR | Virginia Tech
151. Falcons- Zachary Thomas | OT | San Diego State
152. Seahawks- Ryan Van Denmark | OT | Connecticut
153. Seahawks- Dameon Pierce | RB | Florida
154. Eagles- Matt Waletzko | OT | North Dakota
155. Cowboys- D’Marco Jackson | ILB | Appalachian State
156. Vikings- Pierre Strong, Jr. | RB | South Dakota State
157. Jaguars- Damarri Mathis | CB/S | Pittsburgh
158. Patriots- Joshua Paschal | DL | Kentucky
159. Colts- Bryan Cook | S | Cincinnati
160. Chargers- Rachaad White | RB | Arizona State
161. Saints- Master Teague | RB | Ohio State
162. Eagles- Neil Farrell, Jr. | DT | LSU
163. Jets- Amare Barno | EDGE | Virginia Tech
164. Raiders- Chris Hinton | DT | Michigan
165. Raiders- Tariq Castro-Fields | CB | Penn State
166. Eagles- Jashaun Corbin | RB | Florida State
167. Cowboys- Rasheed Walker | OT | Penn State
168. Bills- Vederian Lowe | OT | Illinois
169. Ravens*- Malcolm Rodriguez | ILB | Oklahoma State
170. Texans- Isaiah Thomas | EDGE | Oklahoma
171. Packers- Cordale Flott | CB | LSU
172. 49ers- Jayden Peevy | DT | Texas A&M
173. Giants- Zachary Carter | DL | Florida
174. Bengals- Kyren Williams | RB | Notre Dame
175. Rams- Lecitus Smith | G | Virginia Tech
176. Cowboys- Cole Kelley | QB | Southeast Louisiana
177. Lions- Sincere McCormick | RB | UTSA
178. Cowboys- Cade Otton | TE | Washington
179. Colts- Decobie Durant | CB | South Carolina State
Round 6
180. Jaguars- Ty Chandler | RB | North Carolina
181. Lions- Kevin Austin, Jr. | WR | Notre Dame
182. Giants- Devin Cochran | OT | Georgia Tech
183. Patriots- Andrew Stueber | OT/G | Michigan
184. Vikings- Derion Kendrick | CB | Clemson
185. Bills- Jack Sanborn | ILB | Wisconsin
186. Bears- Jake Ferguson | TE | Wisconsin
187. 49ers- Mykael Wright | CB | Oregon
188. Jaguars- Dare Rosenthal | OT | Kentucky
189. Commanders- Damone Clark | ILB | LSU
190. Falcons- Noah Elliss | DT | Idaho
191. Vikings- Christopher Allen | EDGE | Alabama
192. Vikings- Jalen Nailor | WR | Michigan State
193. Cowboys- Mario Goodrich | CB | Clemson
194. Saints- Jaquarii Roberson | WR | Wake Forest
195. Chargers- Benjie Franklin | CB | Tarleton State
196. Ravens- Tyreke Smith | EDGE | Ohio State
197. Jaguars- Luke Fortner | G | Kentucky
198. Jaguars- Reggie Roberson, Jr. | WR | SMU
199. Panthers- Jack Jones | CB | Arizona State
200. Patriots- Alex Wright | EDGE | UAB
201. Cardinals- JoJo Domann | ILB | Nebraska
202. Browns- Cade York | K | LSU
203. Bills- Verone McKinley | S | Oregon
204. Titans- Andrew Mevis | K | Iowa State
205. Texans- Joshua Jobe | CB | Alabama
206. Broncos- Chris Oladokun | QB | South Dakota State
207. Texans- Haskell Garrett | DT | Ohio State
208. Steelers- Connor Heyward | FB | Michigan State
209. Bengals- Eiyoma Uwazurike | DT | Iowa State
210. Patriots- Markquese Bell | S | Florida A&M
211. Rams- Myron Cunningham | OT/G | Arkansas
212. Rams- Tyler Badie | RB | Missouri
213. Falcons- Alec Lindstrom | G/C | Boston College
214. Chargers- Tyree Johnson | EDGE | Texas A&M
215. Cardinals- Greg Junior | CB | Ouachita Baptist
216. Colts- Cam’Ron Harris | RB | Miami
217. Lions- Derrick Deese, Jr. | TE | San Jose State
218. Rams- Bubba Bolden | S | Miami
219. Titans- Tyler Vrabel | OT | Boston College
220. 49ers- Bam Olaseni | OT | Utah
221. 49ers- Chig Okonkwo | TE | Maryland
Round 7
222. Jaguars- Kalon Barnes | CB | Baylor
223. Browns- Akayleb Evans | CB | Missouri
224. Dolphins- Owen Carney, Jr. | EDGE | Illinois
225. Steelers- Jesse Luketa | EDGE | Penn State
226. Bengals- Marcel Dabo | CB | Germany
227. Raiders- Jason Poe | G | Mercer
228. Packers- Matt Allen | C | Michigan State
229. Seahawks- Terrel Bernard | LB | Baylor
230. Commanders- Abram Smith | RB | Baylor
231. Bills- Jaylen Watson | CB | Washington State
232. Broncos- Glen Logan | DT | LSU
233. Chiefs- Josh Onujiogu | EDGE | Framingham State
234. Broncos- Erik Ezukanma | WR | Texas Tech
235. Jaguars- Ty Fryfogle | WR | Indiana
236. Chargers- Tayland Humphrey | DT | Lousiana
237. Eagles- Mike Rose | ILB | Iowa State
238. Rams- Cordell Volson | OT | North Dakota State
239. Colts- Zach VanValkenberg | DE | Iowa
240. Commanders- Tony Adams | CB | Illinois
241. Steelers- Isaiah Pola-Mao | S | USC
242. Panthers- Smoke Monday | S | Auburn
243. Chiefs- Mark Robinson | ILB | Ole Miss
244. Cardinals- Quentin Lake | S | UCLA
245. Patriots- Darrell Baker, Jr. | CB | Georgia Southern
246. Browns- Ellis Brooks | ILB | Penn State
247. Dolphins- Jake Camarda | P | Georgia
248. Buccaneers- Savon Scarver | WR | Utah State
249. Packers- Gabe Brkic | K | Oklahoma
250. Vikings- Kyron Johnson | EDGE | Kansas
251. Chiefs- Austin Delucus | OT/G | LSU
252. Bengals- Percy Butler | S | Louisiana
253. Rams- Lucas Krull | TE | Pittsburgh
254. Chargers- Brad Hawkins | S | Michigan
255. Chargers- Gerrit Prince | TE | UAB
256. Cardinals- Dareke Young | WR | Lenoir-Rhyne
257. Cardinals- Faion Hicks | CB | Wisconsin
258. Packers- Leon O’Neal, Jr. | S | Texas A&M
259. Chiefs- Dawson Deaton | C | Texas Tech
260. Chargers- Prince Emili | DL | Penn
261. Buccaneers- Isaiah Graham-Mobley | ILB | Boston College
262. 49ers- Brock Purdy | QB | Iowa State
There you have it, Steelers fans. What are your initial thoughts? Would you be on board with Malik Willis? Do you like the Steelers’ selections on Day 2? Could any of these Day 3 projections be an ideal fit? Who do you think the Steelers select with their picks? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!
Loading comments...