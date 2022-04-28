Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: Ranking & Tiering 80 Steelers Draft Prospects

At this particular juncture, the Steelers are set to leave Vegas with seven new players and even more when it comes to undrafted free agents. Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines, ranks and tiers 80 top college players who could be on the black-and-gold radar.

Rundown of the show:

Ranking & Tiering 75 Steeler Draft Prospects

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Putting the draft hype on hiatus as the big night nears

It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Mark Bergin of Bleav in Steelers to talk all prospects associated with the Steelers as we prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

NCAA players that could advance to the pros as a Steeler

Special Guest: Mark Bergin of Bleav in Steelers

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: What positions go in which rounds in the NFL Draft?

With the draft looming, it’s interesting to know just what round and how many players from each position were drafted by NFL teams in the last 10 years. We know that Round 1 is the QB destination, but what about other position groups? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Position vs. Round

and more geeky numbers!

