2022 NFL Draft: The Top 7 prospects, by position, in this year’s draft

Before the picks start pouring in over the next few days, I wanted to put together a list of the players who, in my opinion, are the top prospects at each position. As a Steelers fan, I like to know where the team’s selections rank among their fellow prospects at their respective positions. It’s a great way to assess value and also get a feel for what position groups are deeper, which ones may be more top heavy, or even which ones are just down right uninspiring.

This iteration of the NFL Draft feels very deep at both Edge Rusher and Wide Receiver, and conversely, quite top heavy at both Offensive and Defensive Tackle. Below, we’ll dive into every position with the exception of the special teamers. Let’s get to it!

QUARTERBACK

1. Malik Willis, Liberty

2. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

3. Kenny Pickett, Pitt

4. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

5. Sam Howell, North Carolina

6. Carson Strong, Nevada

7. Bailey Zappe, W. Kentucky

RUNNING BACK

1. Breece Hall, Iowa St.

2. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St.

3. James Cook, Georgia

4. Dameon Pierce, Florida

5. Karen Williams, Notre Dame

6. Rachaad White, Arizona St.

7. Pierre Strong, South Dakota St.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio St.

2. Jameson Williams, Alabama

3. Drake London, USC

4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

5. Chris Olave, Ohio St.

6. Christian Watson, North Dakota St.

7. Jahan Dotson, Penn St.

TIGHT END

1. Trey McBride, Colorado

2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

3. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio St.

4. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego St.

5. Jelani Woods, Virginia

6. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

7. James Mitchell, Virgina Tech

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State

2. Evan Neal, Alabama

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi St.

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

6. Tyler Smith, Tulsa

7. Abraham Lucas, Washington St.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Zion Johnson, Boston College

2. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

3. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

5. Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga

7. Dylan Parham, Memphis

EDGE RUSHER

1. Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan

2. Travon Walker, Georgia

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

4. George Karlaftis, Purdue

5. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida St.

6. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn St.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

1. Jordan Davis, Georgia

2. Devonta Wyatt, Georgia

3. Travis Jones, UConn

4. Logan Hall, Houston

5. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

6. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

7. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia

2. Devin Lloyd, Utah

3. Quay Walker, Georgia

4. Troy Anderson, Montana St.

5. Chad Muma, Wyoming

6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

7. Channing Tindall, Georgia

CORNERBACK

1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinatti

2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

3. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

4. Trey McDuffie, Washington

5. Kaiir Elam, Florida

6. Kyler Gordon, Washington

7. Roger McReary, Auburn

SAFETY

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

2. Daxton Hill, Michigan

3. Jaquan Brisker, Penn St.

4. Nick Cross, Maryland

5. Lewis Cine, Georgia

6. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

7. Kerby Joseph, Illinois

For more analysis on many of the prospects you see listed above, don’t forget to tune into the Steelers Draft Fix podcast with myself and BTSC draft guru Andrew Wilbar. We discuss every position group in depth and even interviewed some of the prospects in this year’s Draft Class. You can catch the latest episode in the player below. Go Steelers!