2022 NFL Draft: The coldest Steelers takes leading up to the draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and if you are like me following the trends, rumors and reports can be exhausting. What might be the most exhausting aspect of the draft process are the endless hot takes which fly from scouts and media outlets alike.

This got us at SB Nation, and BTSC, thinking about what were some of the worst, or cold, takes of this past offseason. To help out I recruited the help of some of our writers, and asked them which cold take they thought was the worst of the offseason.

Below you’ll see what they feel was the worst take of the draft season, and some information on why it was deemed to be a bad take.

Let’s get down to business...

Andrew Wilbar: Trading up for someone not named Malik Willis

My thoughts: This draft is deep at a lot of positions, and most would assume the Steelers aren’t going to need to trade up for anyone who isn’t a quarterback. Nonetheless, the take Wilbar despises the most is the team trading up for someone not named Malik Willis.

It should be noted not everyone agrees with Wilbar’s analysis...

Dave Schofield: Trading up for a quarterback not named Malik Willis. Sorry, but if somebody like Kyle Hamilton falls out of the Top 10, they should think about going up to get that guy. Screw the QBs.

My thoughts: As Dave points out, there is talent which makes sense for the Steelers to explore trading up for in the draft. He uses the example of Hamilton, the safety out of Notre Dame, potentially falling and the Steelers going up to get him.

Bradley Locker: Taking an offensive or defensive lineman in the first round doesn’t really address the major positions of need. Not a fan unless someone marquee (e.g. Jordan Davis, Charles Cross) falls.

My thoughts: Taking a needs based approach, and not best player available (BPA) could have the Steelers over-drafting a specific player. This all comes down to philosophy to the overall approach of the draft. Team need or BPA. It comes down to personal preference, but the Steelers addressing most of their needs via free agency has opened the door for BPA to be followed in this upcoming draft.

Jeremy Betz: I just really don’t like the idea of moving up into the top 10 for a QB. Also I don’t necessarily think it’s viable.

My thoughts: Jeremy is much more specific, as it pertains to the Steelers trading up. He goes as far as suggesting the Steelers moving into the Top 10, something they did in 2019 to get Devin Bush Jr., isn’t worth it for a quarterback. I tend to agree, and people who believe the Steelers would try to somehow move from pick No. 20 to the Top 10 might be a bit off with their analysis.

Dave Schofield: Trading back more than once.

My thoughts: This might be the coldest take of them all, as it pertains to the Steelers. Could the Steelers trade back in the draft? Absolutely, but it’s only happened once in the Kevin Colbert era. Colbert and Mike Tomlin outlined what it takes for them to trade back, and you then understand why it has happened so few times. The Steelers trading back could absolutely happen, but doing it more than once seems a bit outlandish.

What do you think? What was the coldest NFL Draft take this offseason? Let us know in the comment section, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.