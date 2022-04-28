Tracking the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the three day grind that is the 2022 NFL Draft, and it is at this time when fans are usually scrambling for vital information. Information like:

When do the Steelers draft in this round?

How many picks to the Steelers have overall?

Who have the Steelers taken so far?

This was why the NFL Draft Pick Tracker was developed. Throughout the three day event we will be updating who the Steelers have drafted, a brief bio on the player, and any news and information which is necessary right here. If the Steelers trade into the 5th Round, where the Steelers don’t currently have a pick, we’ll have the news right here.

In the meantime, below are the Steelers’ picks, per round. This will be updated after every pick has taken place.

Round 1

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 20 —

Round 2

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 52 —

Round 3

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 84 —

Round 4

Pick No. 33 / Overall: 138 (Comp) —

Round 5

No Pick

Round 6

Pick No. 30 / Overall: 208 (via KC) —

Round 7

Pick No. 4 / Overall: 225 (via NYJ) —

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 241 —

