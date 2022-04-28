Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not apologizing at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the NFL Draft.

As per usual Roger Goodell enters to a lot of boos.

The Jags ate well, Jaggy, but they are on the clock.

Travon Walker is the pick, not a huge surprise, as he vaulted to the top the past couple of days.

Lions grab Aiden Hutchinson with pick 2. A couple of edge rushers to start things off.

Stingley Jr. at number 3, a bit of a surprise there. Thought that would have been Sauce.

Defense is the name of the game, as Sauce Gardner makes it 4 straight.

Defense again! Another edge rusher!

The first offensive player finally comes off the board, as Ekwonu at tackle goes at 6.

Back to back tackles now.....interesting.

Falcons make it three offensive players in a row, with WR London. They did need a receiver.

Fourth offensive player in a row, and third tackle.

Jets add a WR, so the top 10 went 5 defense and then 5 offense. Weird.

Washington trades back and the Saints are up to 11. Saints grab WR Olave, and the Scho Bro mock draft pick is off the board.

Lions move up to 12, and grab a WR. Here is the WR run.

This is setting up to be an interesting pick for the Steelers, as there are a bunch possibilities.

Eagles trade up in front of Baltimore and grab Jordan Davis......Geoffrey Benedict got his wish and kept Davis out of Baltimore. This also ended 7 offensive players in a row chosen.

Ravens grab safety Kyle Hamilton.....doesn't matter, I still hate Wang Harbaugh.

Another offensive lineman at 15.

The Washington I Have No Idea Their Name Now's pick a WR. Still no QB's off the board

Chargers go OL....starting to get nervous about the Steelers pick.

Eagles trade for A.J. Brown and send pick 18 to the Titans. Definitely been a lot of wheeling and dealing so far.

Ends up being a strange swap as the Titans grab a WR after trading one away for the pick.

Saints grab a tackle at 19.

Steelers on the clock and can have their pick of any QB if they want one.

Steelers take Pickett. This will cause some uproar within Steelers Nation, but you could actually say that about any pick they make.

I think the Steelers were able to keep how much they liked Pickett quiet because they share the same facility with the Panthers. Everyone thought they loved Willis, but they were able to hide that they actually liked Pickett more.

Initial thoughts from some of the other BTSC writers is that Kenny Pickett will be a nice fit for Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.

The good thing is the Steelers did not trade up to get a quarterback, whether you like the selection or not.

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m going to sleep on this and see how how I feel about it in the morning, and then on to day two.

For more information on the pick, check out the breaking news podcast below: