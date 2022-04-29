Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: We Mock Ourselves

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers social media. This week, the mock wars are full of fear and loathing. We’ll break down the results of 269 Mock Drafts and tell you what the data says about the Steelers pick. Plus, the legacy of Duck Hodges.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Breaking News: The Steelers select Pitt Quarterback Kenny Pickett in Round 1

Finally! The pick is in. The Steelers addressed the quarterback position with the choice of Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Panthers with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

BTSC Steelers Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett

There were so many possibilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. When the time came around for the selection to be read at the podium, the player announced was Pitt’s own Kenny Pickett. With help from some BTSC friends, Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the pick of Pickett on the latest episode of the BTSC Draft Roundtable.

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers taking Kenny Pickett was the ultimate ‘inside job’

The Steelers knowledge of Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and subsequent selection of the neighborhood QB may just be the ultimate “inside job”. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with Jeff Hartman. Join BTSC’s Senior Editor for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Reaction to the Steelers’ selection of Kenny Pickett

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

