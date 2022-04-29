With the 2022 NFL Draft finally here, there were endless mocks and BTSC’s staff tried their hands at one as well nearly two weeks ago for unveiling on the BTSC Steelers Hangover. Quite a few things changed since the mock and trades were not a part of the exercise. In the end, a ton of fun was had and we only got one pick correct. I guess that’s why the teams make the picks and we report on it.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Dave Schofield

Mock Pick: Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan (No. 2 - Detroit)

Actual Pick: Travon Walker - Georgia (Jacksonville)

Although Travon Walker has emerged as a late possibility for the Jags, BTSC’s Editor adds a dominant pass rusher to the Jacksonville defense. The 6’7”, 260-pounder could still become the cornerstone of the Duval defense,

2) Detroit Lions - Jeremy Betz

Mock Pick: Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame (No. 14 to Baltimore)

Actual Pick: Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan (Detroit)

Jeremy Betz: Really wanted to go Travon Walker, but DB is just too big a hole for the Coach Dan Campbell’s team to ignore.

Bryan Anthony Davis: Hamilton is an absolute playmaker. The 6’4” safety will keep offenses honest.

3) Houston Texans - Paul Yanchek

Mock Pick: Evan Neal - Alabama (No. 7 - New York Giants)

Actual Pick: Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU (Houston)

Paul Yanchek: Without a superstar QB (unless Davis Mills lights it up) the Texans will need a stud on the line to protect him and give him time.

Bryan Anthony Davis: The 6’8”, 337-pound Alabama tackle is massive, strong and accomplished against the best edge rushers in the NCAA. The real deal.

4) New York Jets - Tony Defeo

Mock Pick: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (No. 4 - New York Jets)

Actual Pick: Gardner (Jets)

The host of “The Steelers Friday Night Six Pack” and co-host of “The Steelers Hangover” At 6’3” and 190 pounds, Gardner brings the sauce to the Big Apple. He could be an elite corner for the Jets that ranked last in defense in 2021.

5) New York Giants - Chris Pugh

Mock Pick: Charles Cross - Mississippi State (No. 9 - Seattle)

Actual Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon (New York Giants)

Chris Pugh: Nate Solder had a hefty contract and was released, so the Giants need a replacement at tackle for him. Charles Cross is a great choice. Don’t be shocked if this is offered to a team looking to trade up past Carolina and Atlanta in order to get a quarterback.

Bryan Anthony Davis: At 6’5” and 307 pounds, Cross is physical and strong. Probably the most complete OT in the draft.

6) Carolina Panthers - Michael Beck

Mock Pick: Malik Willis - Liberty (Not selected in Round 1)

Actual Pick: Ikem Ekwonu - North Carolina State (Carolina Panthers)

Michael Beck: They are the second most interested team in a quarterback and they take one first.

Bryan Anthony Davis: A true playmaker who can pass. He could be the future face of the NFL. The 6’1” athletic specimen may need time to develop though.

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) - Kevin Tate

Mock Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon (No. 5 - New York Giants)

Actual Pick: OT Evan Neal - Alabama (New York Giants)

The host of “We Run the North” penciled in a destructive 6’4” and 254 pound-pass rusher to revive a struggling defensive unit. Thibodeux is a perfect blend of explosiveness and power.

8) Atlanta Falcons - Joe Frost

Mock Pick: Ikem Ekwonu - North Carolina State (No. 6 - Carolina)

Actual Pick: Drake London - USC (Atlanta Falcons)

Joe Frost: I had wanted Cross here, but stupid Giants. Gotta protect that Mariota. He be fragile.

Bryan Anthony Davis: Even at 6’4” and 310 pounds, Ekwonu has quickness and could be an All-Pro LT anywhere he ends up.

Mock Pick: Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State (No. 26 - New York Jets)

Actual Pick: Charles Cross - Mississippi State (Seattle Seahawks)

The co-host of “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout” selected the Seminole for Seattle. JJ2 has a long 6’5” frame and is very quick at getting to the passer. He could be a guy to facilitate a rebuild of a once glorious defense.

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) - Marky Davison

Mock Pick: Jordan Davis - Georgia (No. 13 - Philadelphia)

Actual Pick: Garrett Wilson - Ohio State (New York Jets)

Mark Davison: Keeping with Tony D’s Hot Sauce pick. Let’s keep adding to the defense. Because let’s face it, the Jets offense is boring to watch. Robert Sallah will love the addition of “New Fridge” to the team. The dudes a unit. Let’s go J-E-T-S... Jets, Jets, Jets!

Bryan Anthony Davis: Davis, at 6’6” and 341 is both an irresistible force and an immovable object.

11) Washington Commanders - Bryan Anthony Davis

Mock Pick: Garrett Wilson - Ohio State (No. 10 - New York Jets)

Actual Pick: Trade with New Orleans Saints - Chris Olave - Ohio State (New Orleans Saints)

Bryan Anthony Davis: The 6-0, 183-pound Buckeye is wicked fast, acrobatic and joins a WR stable that, besides Terry McLaurin, is like a 70-year-old granny... fairly barren.

12) Minnesota Vikings - Andrew Wilbar

Mock Pick: Travon Walker - Georgia (No. 1 - Jacksonville)

Actual Pick: Trade with Detroit Lions - Jameson Williams - Alabama (Detroit Lions)

Andrew Wilbar: Minnesota did add Za’Darius Smith to the mix, but the value with Walker is just too good to pass up. He will not slide this far in the real draft, and it would not shock me if Jacksonville pulls the trigger on him #1 overall.

Jeremy Betz: Classic BPA.

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) - Kyle Chrise

Mock Pick: Drake London - USC (No. 8 - Atlanta Falcons)

Actual Pick: Trade with Philadelphia - Jordan Davis - Georgia (Philadelphia Eagles)

The host of “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout” has seen plenty of London on the Left Coast. The 6-4, 219-pound Trojan could be the focal point of a passing attack in Houston with a player that evoke memories of Deandre Hopkins.

14A) Baltimore Ravens - Jeff Hartman

Mock Pick: Matt Araiza - San Diego State (Not Selected in Round 1), George Karlaftis - Purdue (No. 30 - Kansas City)

Actual Pick: Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame (Baltimore Ravens)

Jeff Hartman: Just like my brother used to do in the early days of Fantasy Football by taking Sebastian Janikowski in the first round to make everyone mad, I’m taking a kicker at 14 no matter what

Jeff Hartman: I hate the Ravens, so I took a kicker.

Andrew Wilbar: Give them Matt Araiza. He and Justin Tucker can fight it out. Araiza could honestly beat him out on a good day

Jeff Hartman: Baltimore takes Matt Araiza, placekicker

Andrew Wilbar: Hey, if Janikowski went in Round 1, Araiza definitely deserves it

Bryan Anthony Davis: Oh Boy!

Jeff Hartman: Your mistake was giving me Baltimore

Andrew Wilbar: Is this what the Steelers draft war room is like on draft night?

Chris Pugh: If it is, the Steelers are in trouble

Mark Davison: I hope so, Andrew.

Chris Pugh: If the Ravens need/want a mulligan, I believe they would go George Karlaftis from Purdue here to fill their need for an edge rusher

Jeff Hartman: You could go with that too, LOL.

Bryan Anthony Davis: I’m fine with the humor of the pick

Jeff Hartman: But in all reality, it will mess up the entire board

Bryan Anthony Davis: We will do both, so Karlaftis is the B pick. I picked the wrong day to quit drinking.

14B) Baltimore Ravens - Jeff Hartman

Karlaftis would deepen and diversify the Ravens’ pass rush by providing a punishing presence up front.

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) - Big Bro Scho

Mock Pick: Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU (No. 3 - Houston)

Actual Pick: Trade with Houston - Kenyon Green - Texas A&M (Houston Texans)

The co-host of “The Scho Bro Show” gives Philly a potential lockdown corner with tremendous ball skills to a franchise that sorely needs one.

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) - Geoffrey Benedict

Mock Pick: Kenny Pickett - Pitt (No. 20 - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Actual Pick: Trade with Washington - Jahan Dotson - Penn State (Washington Commanders)

Geoffrey Benedict: I’m going to steal Shannon White’s pick for New Orleans and draft Kenneth Shane Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Shannon White: Honestly, I was going to take him with the 19th pick for the Saints. Now I am not as certain. Dang you, GB!

Bryan Anthony Davis: Seriously, New Orleans could be the best spot for KP.

17) Los Angeles Chargers - Matty Peverell

Mock Pick: Devin Lloyd - Utah (No. 27 - Jacksonville Jaguars)

Actual Pick: Zion Johnson - Boston College (Los Angeles Chargers)

Matty Peverell: Sorry, I have been flying back from Singapore. My pick is Devin Lloyd, but I almost went with Tyler Linderbaum, so he wasn’t picked for the Steelers. I think for the Chargers these are quite likely given the depth at both positions/having Cory Linsely who is 32.

Bryan Anthony Davis: Singapore. I’m glad you escaped a caning.

Matty Peverell: Hahaha, it’s not that bad, BAD. It’s a good time there.

Bryan Anthony Davis: Lloyd can do it all. He’s a guy that can get to the quarterback as well as cover.

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) - Owen David

Mock Pick: Chris Olave - Ohio State (No. 11 - New Orleans Saints)

Actual Pick: Trade with Tennessee - Treylon Burks - Arkansas (Tennessee Titans)

The Voice from Across the Pond adds a precise route-runner with 4.39 second speed to the Eagles. The Olave can help fortify a passing attack no matter who is slinging the pig.

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Shannon White

Mock Pick: Jameson Williams - Alabama (No. 12 - Detroit Lions)

Actual Pick: Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa (New Orleans Saints)

Shannon White: With the 19th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and their second pick of this round, your New Orleans Saints select WR Jameson Williams from the Alabama Crimson Tide to pair with newly acquired Kenny Pickett in an effort to bring excitement back to the Bayou.

K.T. Smith: Smart pick, Shannon. If you didn’t take him, I was going to run his name up like I stole something.

Bryan Anthony Davis: I was hoping he would drop to the Steelers. Williams is a potential game-breaker even after suffering a torn ACL in the National Championship Game.

20) Pittsburgh Steelers - K.T. Smith

Mock Pick: Devonte Wyatt - Georgia (No. 28 - Green Bay Packers)

Actual Pick: Kenny Pickett - Pitt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Dave Schofield: Come on K.T. Smith, I know you won’t let me down!

K.T. Smith: Which gets us to our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. There are no QBs worth taking here, nor, do I believe, are there any OTs. Bernhard Raimann and Trevor Penning are from non-Power 5 schools, and that’s not something Kevin Colbert does in Round 1. Tyler Linderbaum is tempting, but the Steelers are now fairly deep at G/C. Jameson Williams was a no-brainer at WR, but it’s a deep draft for receivers and we can get a good one later. They’re going to sign a safety in free agency, so that position is out. CB is another area to consider, but I don’t love Booth here. McDuffie from Washington is tempting but he’s not, in my opinion, the BPA, which is a luxury the Steelers can afford. So, without further delay…

With the 20th pick in this here draft, the Almighty Pittsburgh Steelers select DL Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, where they will turn him over to Brian Flores to slant, stunt and scheme the crap out of people. Let the havoc-wreaking commence…He’s a perfect scheme fit.

Dave Schofield: Yes!!!!!!!

K.T. Smith: He’s a perfect scheme fit. It reminds me of when they drafted Ryan Shazier. They already had Lawrence Timmons and Vince Williams but Shazier’s athleticism was too tempting to pass up. I think Wyatt can do similar things for the DL.

Dave Schofield: That is also the pick Jeff and I made in the mock draft done by the SB Nation editors.

What did you think of Round 1 of the draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for Days 2 and 3 of the draft!