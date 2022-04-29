2022 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Press Conferences and Video after selecting Kenny Pickett

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway, and on Thursday, Round 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed at pick No. 20 to make their selection. Listening to Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert earlier in the week, it didn’t seem as if the Steelers would have their choice in quarterbacks in this draft class.

Boy were they wrong.

When the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett, quarterback out of the University of Pittsburgh, they had every other quarterback available to them. In fact, there was still a massive amount of talent on the board at other positions as well.

Nonetheless, the Steelers knew who they wanted, and they didn’t waste much time making the call. After the pick, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert met with the media to talk about the pick, as well as some other video Steelers fans might enjoy watching.

As always, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for Days 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert Press Conference

#LIVE: GM Kevin Colbert & Coach Tomlin speak to the media following the selection of QB Kenny Pickett. https://t.co/cACBMeKrIw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2022

Breakdown of the Kenny Pickett selection

The phone call from Mike Tomlin to Kenny Pickett