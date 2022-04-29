2022 NFL Draft Day 2: TV schedule, start time, more

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books. The Pittsburgh Steelers went in the direction many expected in terms of position, but maybe not the player they thought they would take. With all the quarterbacks still available at pick 20, the Steelers chose Kenny Pickett as the top player at the position.

Surprisingly, there are several draft picks who some thought would not be available when the Steelers selected at 20 but are still on the board for Round 2. Will the Steelers make a move to go get a player? Will they trade back to gain more picks? The only way we’re going to find out is to tune in.

So you don’t miss any of the action, listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL draft, which rounds will be drafted when, and the various place you can watch or listen to the draft.

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online: Fubo (Click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire draft), Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV stream, Hulu with live TV

ESPN app or ESPN+: Click HERE to watch LIVE!

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Friday, April 29, 2022

7 PM EST Rounds 2 & 3 (picks 33- 105)

Saturday, April 30, 2022

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 106- 262)

