Watch Kenny Pickett react to being the Pittsburgh Steelers No. 1 draft pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked many in their fan base, and across the NFL landscape, when they selected University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As the draft went on, with numerous trades happening on the way to pick No. 20, the Steelers stayed put and wanted to see what would happen with the quarterbacks on the board.

Of course, everyone knew the prospects which could be the top option for the Steelers. Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett were the biggest names of note, but most assumed Willis would be the pick if he and Pickett were available.

As the board unfolded, all quarterbacks were available when it was the Steelers’ turn to make their selection.

It was this tweet and video, by Johnny McGonigal, which tipped the hand before the pick was announced that Pickett was the Steelers selection. Take a look at the video below.

Kenny Pickett is a Pittsburgh Steeler



The moment he gets the call and finds out he’s being selected with the 20th overall pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Zk38Gi2Ey9 — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) April 29, 2022

The celebration continued with Terrible Towels and chants of “He’s staying home!”, obviously talking about how Pickett will return to Pittsburgh where he spent five years in college.

They had Terrible Towels ready. They had Mike Tomlin on the phone. And they chanted: “HE’S STAYING HOME” pic.twitter.com/bm8gLers4l — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) April 29, 2022

Finally, the announcement on the television with Pickett wearing the black and gold for the first time in his young professional career.

Kenny Pickett’s #NFLDraft party reaction to the announcement that he’s a Pittsburgh Steeler pic.twitter.com/HTnZXDBnGb — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) April 29, 2022

Will Pickett turn out to be the next Steelers’ franchise quarterback? That has yet to be seen, but the one thing which won’t change is the massive amount of pressure on Pickett’s shoulders as he moves from Pitt to the professional ranks.

Let us know what you thought about the Pickett selection in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.