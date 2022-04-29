Updating the Steelers quarterback depth chart after Day 1 of the NFL Draft

After drafting Kenny Pickett on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers currently have three quarterbacks on the roster. The projected depth chart at quarterback for the Steelers is as follows:

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky Mason Rudolph Kenny Pickett

As is typically the case, the newly drafted rookie does not land on the top of the list. The Steelers only had two quarterbacks coming into the 2022 NFL draft after the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins earlier this month. Even with the addition of Pickett, the room is still emptier than what the Steelers would like for training camp, so when it’s all said and done Pickett may not be the last name of the list.

Going into OTAs and minicamp before the Steelers head to Latrobe in late July, I still have Mitch Trubisky as the number one guy on the depth chart. The Steelers brought him in as a free agent and I think he’ll be the first player under center when practice starts at St. Vincent College. Additionally, I have Mason Rudolph right behind him as he very well could be the player that takes that first snap simply because he’s been with the Steelers since 2018. But when it all shakes out, I think it will be Trubisky ahead of Rudolph when the first meaningful depth chart comes out.

As for 20th overall pick in Kenny Pickett, the realistic place for him to be on the depth chart at this time is in the third position. Even 11th overall pick in 2004, Ben Roethlisberger, was the Steelers third quarterback going into the season. An injury early in training camp to Charlie Batch popped Roethlisberger up to the number two spot, and when Tommy Maddox went down in Week 2, the rest was Steelers history. So even Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t expected to be on the field early in his rookie season.

Although Pickett will start off behind both Trubisky and Rudolph, it does not mean he has to stay there. Is there a chance Pickett could be the starter for the Steelers early in 2022? Absolutely. Is he going to be forced into the situation? By no means. In fact, unless Pickett comes out and dazzles everyone to be the Week 1 starter in September, I don’t even look for him to get a helmet on game day with the current quarterback room, barring an injury. If Pickett isn’t the starter, the Steelers are likely going to take the philosophy of having the veteran quarterback ready to step in mid-game if needs be instead of the rookie. Once again, this is assuming a healthy and unchanged, other than another addition, quarterback room.

While this is likely the Steelers depth chart at the moment, there are a lot of things that could change between now and September.