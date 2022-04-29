I can officially say I am at a loss of words. Last night was probably the craziest first round of a draft in the history of the event, and we are far from over. With so much that has changed in the past 24 hours, it is time for a revised mock draft.

From the unexpected trades of A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown to the surprise picks scattered throughout the first round, last night was simply unforgettable. The biggest surprise to many Steelers fans, however, was the decision the team made to draft Kenny Pickett over the more talented option in Malik Willis. His locality likely played a major role in the team’s ability to keep it under wraps.

After hitting on the first three picks in my 5.0 mock draft, It all went downhill from there. While there is no way to predict the madness similar to what happened last night, we do have a better idea of how NFL teams feel about their needs. I expect there to be movement early on, as there are still three quarterbacks that teams could ideally trade up for.

Tonight, I expect the Steelers to take a strong look at cornerback and wide receiver early on, especially if we see a run on those positions in the early portions of the round.

If you have any thoughts on who the Steelers should look at in rounds two and three of the draft, be sure to share them in the comment section below.

Round 2

33. Buccaneers- Perrion Winfrey | DL | Oklahoma

34. Dolphins- Nakobe Dean | ILB | Georgia

35. Titans- Arnold Ebiketie | EDGE | Penn State

36. Giants- Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

37. Texans- Malik Willis | QB | Liberty

38. Jets- Cameron Jurgens | C | Nebraska

39. Bears- Christian Watson | WR | North Dakota State

40. Seahawks- Matt Corral | QB | Ole Miss

41. Seahawks- Travis Jones | DT | Connecticut

42. Colts- Nicholas Petit-Frere | OT | Ohio State

43. Falcons- Breece Hall | RB | Iowa State

44. Browns- David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan

45. Ravens- John Metchie III | WR | Alabama

46. Lions- Troy Andersen | ILB | Montana State

47. Commanders- Jaquan Brisker | S | Penn State

48. Bears- Joshua Ezeudu | G | North Carolina

49. Saints- Andrew Booth, Jr. | CB | Clemson

50. Chiefs- George Pickens | WR | Georgia

51. Eagles- Roger McCreary | CB | Auburn

52. Steelers- Wan’Dale Robinson | WR | Kentucky

If the Steelers are looking for a versatile weapon who fits what Matt Canada is wanting to do on offense, look no further than Robinson, who can align as a slot receiver, boundary receiver, or even running back. Here is Robinson’s scouting report from the BTSC Big Board.

Necksnation: Robinson certainly looked impressive during his junior season after transferring to Kentucky, but there are concerns about how he will translate to the NFL. The first thing that jumps out about Robinson is his size, or lack thereof. Not only is he 5’8” and 178 lbs, but he has the shortest arms of any receiver to enter the draft since 1999 by nearly half an inch per arm. The good news is, he did test very well at the combine from an athletic standpoint, and for the most part it shows up on his tape. I would consider him to be a guy who is “quicker than he is fast.” In open field, he was frequently able to make defenders miss and gain lots of yards after the catch because of it, which resulted in a lot of big plays. Additionally, he is a smooth and quick route runner, frequently able to create separation and find holes in the defense. However, for a guy who relies so much on his athleticism, Robinson gets run down from behind more often than he should. He did run a good 40 yard dash, but there were numerous instances in his tape where he could have scored but didn’t because he was unable to maintain his top speed throughout the play. It is a bit of a concern, and it makes you wonder how he’ll fare against NFL defensive backs if he’s getting chased down by college defenders, but his speed should improve a bit as he transitions to the pros, and hopefully it won’t be an issue for him. Robinson is also more than willing to take hits over the middle and survive hits to make tough catches. This is definitely a strength to his game, but you can’t help but wonder if he’ll be able to take those same hits in the NFL with his small frame. Despite these concerns, Robinson’s natural quickness and ability to get open should make him serviceable at the next level. He’ll almost certainly never be a WR1, but he could be a solid WR2 with the ability to line up in the backfield (he had 134 total carries across his two seasons in Nebraska before transferring). He could also have value as a returner, an area where he wasn’t used often in college, but it seems like a natural fit for his skillset. At the end of the day, Robinson will likely never carry an NFL team’s passing offense, but he should provide some burst and versatility to a team, and should be able to carve out a decent career in that type of role.

53. Packers- Alec Pierce | WR | Cincinnati

54. Patriots- Kyler Gordon | CB | Washington

55. Cardinals- Myjai Sanders | EDGE | Cincinnati

56. Cowboys- Chad Muma | ILB | Wyoming

57. Bills- Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State

58. Falcons- Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati

59. Packers- Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington

60. Buccaneers- Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

61. 49ers- Dylan Parham | G | Memphis

62. Chiefs- Jalen Pitre | S | Baylor

63. Bengals- Greg Dulcich | TE | UCLA

64. Broncos- Bernard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

Round 3

65. Jaguars- David Bell | WR | Purdue

66. Vikings- D’Angelo Malone | EDGE | Western Kentucky

67. Giants- Alontae Taylor | CB | Tennessee

68. Texans- Tariq Woolen | CB/S | UTSA

69. Titans- Christian Harris | LB | Alabama

70. Jaguars- Channing Tindall | ILB | Georgia

71. Bears- Drake Jackson | EDGE | USC

72. Seahawks- Leo Chenal | LB | Wisconsin

73. Colts- Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis

74. Falcons- Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State

75. Broncos- Brandon Smith | ILB | Penn State

76. Ravens- Marcus Jones | CB | Houston

77. Vikings- Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State

78. Browns- DeMarvin Leal | DT | Texas A&M

79. Chargers- Jalen Tolbert | WR | South Carolina

80. Texans- Logan Hall | DL | Houston

81. Giants- Jamaree Salyer | G | Georgia

82. Falcons- Zach Tom | OT | Wake Forest

83. Eagles- Darrian Beavers | ILB | Cincinnati

84. Steelers- Decobie Durant | CB | South Carolina State

The Steelers typically prefer to find players from either a Power Five conference or the MAC, but we have seen the Steelers look into prospects at this school before, specifically 2016 draft pick Javon Hargrave. Durant is a fluid athlete whose upside could make him a worthwhile selection late on day two or early day three as a nickel corner. Here is his scouting report from the BTSC Big Board.

Andrew Wilbar: Durant brings an intriguing blend of ball skills and instincts at the cornerback position. Measuring in at only 5’10”, 180 pounds at the combine, Durant is almost certainly going to be a nickel corner at the next level. His hip fluidity and speed are both evident on tape, and his ability to close on the ball quickly is what got him in position to grab several of his interceptions during his four-year career with the Bulldogs. He has limited experience coming on the blitz but has shown potential in that area, although there is no production to back that claim. The concern lies in that he gives too much leeway to receivers on underneath routes, allowing them to create yardage after the catch if they turn upfield quick enough. Level of competition is another valid concern scouts will have, but if he can tighten up his spacing in coverage, I think he possesses starting upside at nickel corner.

85. Patriots- Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada,

86. Raiders- Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

87. Cardinals- James Cook | RB | Georgia

88. Cowboys- Tyquan Thornton | WR | Baylor

89. Bills- Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

90. Titans- Velus Jones, Jr. | WR | Tennessee

91. Buccaneers- Isaiah Spiller | RB | Texas A&M

92. Packers- Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

93. 49ers- Martin Emerson | CB | Mississippi State

94. Patriots- Joshua Paschal | DL | Kentucky

95. Bengals- Phidarian Mathis | DT | Alabama

96. Broncos- Charlie Kolar | TE | Iowa State

97. Lions- Cameron Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska

98. Commanders- Brian Robinson, Jr. | RB | Alabama

99. Browns- Matthew Butler | DT | Tennessee

100. Cardinals- Cameron Thomas | DL | San Diego State

101. Jaguars- Ed Ingram | G | LSU

102. Dolphins- Kellen Diesch | OT | Arizona State

103. Chiefs- Damarri Mathis | CB/S | Pittsburgh

104. Rams- Jordan Stout | P | Penn State

105. 49ers- Dominique Robinson | EDGE | Miami (Ohio)

Who do you expect the Steelers to draft tonight? Who is your dream pick? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC for all the latest news surrounding the Steelers’ draft choices.