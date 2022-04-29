2022 NFL Draft: All you need to know about the Steelers’ top pick, Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pitt QB Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is all the coverage on their Day 1 pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold, and strong, statement in the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round. With the 20th pick, the Steelers took Pickett without thinking about other prospects who might have been available when it was their turn to select, but this doesn’t seem to bother Mike Tomlin or Kevin Colbert.

Without looking ahead, the Steelers did something they’ve been putting off for quite a while now. That would be having some sort of plan for life after Ben Roethlisberger. Pickett was the top quarterback taken in the draft, and while many pundits thought the pick was a reach, if the Steelers found their next franchise quarterback I doubt they care what the “experts” think about the selection.

Pickett was the first quarterback taken in the first round since the Steelers selected Ben Roethlisberger out of Miami (OH) in the 2004 NFL Draft.

