Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers taking wide receiver George Pickens in Round 2

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

And here we go with Night 2!

Bucs go defensive lineman. No surprise there

And the trades roll on! Green Bay trades up for... yet another receiver.

And yet another trade trade, this time between the Jets and Giants

And the first running back goes at pick 36

And now the Falcons trade up and the Giants move back again. That’s 12 trade in the top 38 picks.

Is anybody going to make their own pick in Round 2?

Andrew Wilbar is crying because the Vikings trade up to get CB Andrew Booth.

It took 10 minutes to actually announce the Vikings pick, so Andrew had even longer to cry.

Now the Browns are trading down despite it being their first pick. Or at least it was supposed to be.

Another defensive lineman off the board in Mathis. But there are a lot of options for the Steelers with 5 picks to go.

Even with some good names coming off the board, there are still a lot there.

And the Patriots trade up. My goodness!

The Steelers are on the clock! Wide receiver or defensive line?

And the pick in Georgia wide receiver George Pickens

Tall receiver who is the deep threat.

Pickett to Pickens? Some liked that idea yesterday.

It’s the Steelers. It’s a wide receiver. I trust them.

There will be some debate if he was the right receiver here, but it’s pretty much personal preference.

With Sky Moore going to KC, there’s gonna be a lot of eyes on Pickens.

The Steelers took a long look at Pickens at the Bulldog Pro Day.

Now it’s 30 more picks until the Steelers are scheduled to pick again.

There you have it, my knee jerks. Not a lot of time to process, as I am already looking on to round three and where the Steelers might go with their pick.

