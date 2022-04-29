Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers taking DeMarvin Leal in Round 3

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the NFL Draft.

If you missed the Steelers Round 2 pick earlier

And we’re back!

It seems like the trade craziness is going to keep rolling.

Looks like no quarterbacks in the second round. One total so far. And he’s in Pittsburgh.

The Browns are finally picking... in Round 3. And they go cornerback.

The third round pick in the Scho Bro Show mock draft went to Seattle 12 picks before the Steelers.

And the second quarterback finally goes, and it’s Desmond Ridder to the Falcons.

The Ravens grab defensive lineman Travis Jones at 76. I’m sure the Steelers fans are loving that.

This is why you don’t fall in love with prospects— too many end up wearing purple.

Five picks away, and I have no idea what direction the Steelers are going to go.

Nakobe Dean finally goes one pick ahead of the Steelers

Steelers are on the clock! Will they go defense?

DeMarvin Leal, defensive tackle from Texas A&M

This was a player who was mocked in the first round very early on but kept falling.

The Tennessee Titans traded up to take Malik Willis in the 3rd round. Finally the guy gets a home.

As for Leal, he’s a big dude with long arms. The Steelers will hopefully work their magic and turn him into a force in the middle!

That’s QB, WR, and DL so far. What will we see tomorrow?

Going to call it a night. Back tomorrow to cover rounds four through seven.

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m going to sleep on these and see how how I feel about them in the morning, and then on to day three.

