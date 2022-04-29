Steelers reportedly tried to move up to No. 15 with the Texans to take Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw the 2022 NFL Draft break just the right for them, as it pertains to quarterbacks available. When it was their turn to pick at No. 20, all quarterbacks remained available for the taking, but that doesn’t mean the Steelers didn’t think about moving up to get their guy.

According to Nick Caserio, via Brooks Kubena, the Steelers tried to move up to pick No. 15 with the Houston Texans, but Houston wasn’t willing to pass on prospects to make the trade.

Nick Caserio says the Texans had a chance to move from No. 15 to No. 20 (Steelers), but they were going to miss out on a group of players they liked and it made most sense to take the pick there. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 29, 2022

If this is true, the Steelers genuinely got lucky they were able to stay at No. 20 and still get the quarterback they wanted in Kenny Pickett.

Now, if the Steelers were looking to trade up for another prospect, a prospect not a quarterback, that might be a different story altogether. However, we, the fans, won’t know that unless it is made public by someone who was in either Houston’s or Pittsburgh’s war room during Round 1 of the draft.

The Steelers now move forward with their first round quarterback, hoping they found their next franchise quarterback. When will fans know the truth about whether Pickett fits the bill, or is just the start of a quarterback carousel in Pittsburgh? It might take some time, but Mike Tomlin has said there will be an open competition between Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this offseason.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the rest of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night and Saturday.